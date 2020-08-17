SEARCH
Reinvent Your Meal With This Spicy Grilled Chicken Rembrandt Recipe By Veranda Restaurant

If you're on the lookout for a brand new chicken dish which is spicy and flavourful too, this Chicken Rembrandt recipe is perfect for you!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: August 17, 2020 14:44 IST

Chicken Rembrandt can be a delicious recipe to savour at home.

Chicken is one versatile meat which can be cooked in a number of ways. Whether it is some tantalising chicken kebabs or a delightful chicken korma - there are so many recipes that use the humble chicken as an ingredient. Meat-lovers swear by the chicken dishes on their platter, which is great to taste and rich in good quality protein as well. If you're on the lookout for a brand new chicken dish which is spicy and flavourful too, look no further as this Chicken Rembrandt recipe is perfect for you!

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Chicken Rembrandt Here:



Chicken Rembrandt is the exclusive recipe of Veranda restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The restaurant is a fine dining affair which brings some innovative twists to traditional Indian recipes. The Chicken Rembrandt recipe is also one such delicious recipe which basically comprises a marinated chicken with the choicest spices and sauces, after which it is grilled and served along with fresh rice or even by itself.

The Chicken Rembrandt recipe is a unique preparation which brings together some interesting flavours. The use of Barbeque sauce and balsamic vinegar makes the chicken recipe an absolute delight. Spices such as thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper as well other condiments such as as sesame seeds, brown sugar and minced garlic give a tantalising twist to your regular chicken dish.

So, get your hands on this amazingly delicious Chicken Rembrant recipe today. We promise you'll be making it again at home very soon!

Here Is The Full Recipe Text Of Chicken Rembrandt:

Ingredients:

  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  • 2 tbsp garlic mince
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp Barbeque sauce
  • 2 tsp ground pepper
  • 1 tsp thyme
  • 1 tsp rosemary
  • Salt to taste
  • Sesame seeds

Method:

  1. In a bowl whisk balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, garlic, herbs.
  2. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Add chicken breast to it and marinate it for 20 mins.
  4. Grill the breast for 6 mins on each side.
  5. Pour some olive oil and Barbeque sauce
  6. Garnish with sesame seeds.


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

Tags:  Chicken RembrandtEasy Chicken RecipesRestaurant Style
