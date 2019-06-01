Weight Loss: Try These Three High Protein Grilled Chicken Recipes To Shed A Few Pounds 

How To Lose Weight Eating Chicken: 3 Chicken Recipes For Healthy Weight Loss

Highlights Here's a reason why you should add chicken to your diet to lose weight

Grill your chicken or stir-fry it to reap maximum benefits

We have interesting grilled chicken recipes that you can prepare at home

If you are a non-vegetarian and finding it hard to give up chicken to lose those extra pounds, then fret not, as here is a reason why you should include chicken to your diet to lose weight. It is safer to include chicken in your weight loss diet as it is a lean meat and doesn't put you at risk of high cholesterol. You can also do away with all the creamy curries and rich sauces, and prepare it in a healthy way with a mix of spices and fresh herbs. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora, explains, chicken is full of lean protein that helps you keep full for a longer time, because protein helps the body burn fat more effectively. It is important to have local farm-raised chicken (or organically-raised chicken). You can grill it, stir-fry it or add it in stews to reap maximum benefits. Simply avoid fried chicken or chilli chicken prepared in restaurants, as they are loaded with calories. Better still, have homemade chicken tikka, tandoori or roasted chicken, chicken soup or chicken salad for best benefits.





Also Read: This High-Protein, Low-Cal Quinoa Fruit Salad Is All You Need To Shed Quick Kilos





We have got some interesting grilled chicken recipes that you can prepare delicious at home for weight loss:

If you are a fan of Indian spices, then this grilled chicken dish is an ideal dish for you. With right amount of healthy ingredients like garlic, green chilli and ginger, there's all you need for this delicious recipe. Have them as is or serve as a starter at your dinner party, chicken tangri is soft and succulent coated with a host of healthy spices. If you are a fitness enthusiasts and fancy Indian cuisine, then this chicken dish is just for you. Click here for the recipe.

Chicken tangri is soft and succulent coated with a host of healthy spices.





Looking for a low-calorie dinner? You've come to the right place. Marinated with olive oil and mint leaves, just add a splash of lime and you're good to go. This salad can be eaten in lunch as well as can be savoured in dinner. Filling yet easy on tummy, this salad will satiate your taste buds without increasing the calorie load. Click here for the recipe.





Also Read: Oatmeal For Weight Loss: 5 Nutritious Oatmeal Recipes To Shed Those Extra Kilos





This salad can be eaten in lunch as well as can be savoured in dinner.





This unique recipe comes with a hint of cranberry and lemon, where boneless chicken breast is marinated in delicious paste of spices and cranberry. If you are bored with regular grilled chicken breasts or chicken tikka, this recipe will surely break the monotony. Click here for the recipe.





Break the monotony of eating regular chicken breasts and try this delicious dish.







Adding chicken to your weight loss diet may help you build lean muscle mass, which is vital for keeping your metabolism strong and healthy.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



