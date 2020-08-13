Street Food: Make Authentic <i>Dahi Vada</i> At Home With Veranda Restaurant's Exclusive Recipe

This delicious Dahi Vada recipe is one that you must definitely try.

Highlights Dahi Vada is one of the most-loved street food dishes

This restaurant-style recipe decodes the making of the dish

Try this wonderful recipe at home for amazing results

Dahi is a condiment which is absolutely essential to a plethora of street food dishes. There are so many regional varieties of chaat that involve the use of Dahi - be it the classic Dahi Bhalla or the tasty Dahi Puri. Dahi Vada is also one such street food which uses the South Indian-style vada and pairs it with flavourful chutneys and fresh yogurt to give a truly divine experience. If you're craving street food and you want to learn how to make it at home, look no further as we have the most delicious Dahi Vada recipe for you here.





Watch The Full Recipe Video For Dahi Vada By Veranda Restaurant Here:







(Also Read: Missing Chaat? This Restaurant-Style Bhindi Palak Chaat Is Something You Have To Try)

This wonderful Dahi Vada recipe is one of the highly popular dishes from Mumbai's popular Veranda restaurant. The eatery is known to put an interesting spin on traditional Indian dishes, and this Dahi Vada recipe is no different either. Split urad dal is ground to a fine mix, spiced up and shaped in the form of a Vada. The preparation is then deep-fried until golden-brown and then soaked in water to make it soft. The vadas are then paired with yogurt, green coriander chutney as well as tamarind date chutney. The way to get the best taste out of it is to ensure that chutneys and yogurt is properly chilled. You can also use potato fries to garnish the preparation and make it truly restaurant-style.





So, what are you waiting for? Grab hold of these simple kitchen ingredients and whip the restaurant-style Dahi Vada in no time. We promise you'll be making a second helping very soon!





Here Is The Step-By-Step Recipe For Dahi Vada By Veranda Restaurant:

Ingredients:





1 cup Urad dal (split, skinless black gram)

Water for grinding

2 Green chillies, finely chopped

Salt to taste

1/8 tsp Baking soda

Oil for frying

2 1/2 cup Plain yogurt

1 tsp Roasted cumin powder

1 tsp Red chilli powder

2 tbsp Green coriander chutney

2 tbsp Tamarind Date chutney

Potato fries for garnish

Method:



