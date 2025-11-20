Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen, perfect for creating a wide variety of dishes from breakfast to dinner. They are not only easy to cook but also an excellent source of protein, making them a staple for those looking to maintain a healthy diet. Protein helps keep you full for longer, prevents binge eating, and supports weight loss goals. If you're someone who loves starting the day with a high-protein breakfast, Palak Anda Bhurji (Spinach Egg Scramble) is a fantastic option.





Spinach, a nutrient-rich winter vegetable, pairs beautifully with eggs to create a dish that's packed with protein, iron, vitamins, and antioxidants. This combination not only boosts energy levels but also promotes overall health.





Nutritional Informationof Eggs and Spinach

Nutrients Eggs Spinach Protein High-quality complete protein (all essential amino acids) Moderate amount of plant-based protein Vitamins Rich in Vitamin B12, B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin D, and Vitamin A High in Vitamin A, C, K, and folate Minerals Good source of selenium, phosphorus, and iron Excellent source of iron, magnesium, potassium, and calcium Healthy Fats Contains omega-3 fatty acids (especially in pasture-raised eggs) Very low fat content Antioxidants Lutein and zeaxanthin (supports eye health) Beta-carotene and lutein (supports eye and skin health) Calories ~70 calories per large egg ~23 calories per 100g Fibre None High in dietary fiber (aids digestion)

How To Make Palak Anda Bhurji I High-Protein Egg Recipe

Ingredients





3-4 eggs





1 tbsp cooking oil





1/2 large onion, finely chopped





2 cloves garlic, minced





1-2 green chillies, chopped





1 cup fresh spinach, finely chopped





1/4 tsp turmeric powder





1/2 tsp red chilli powder





Salt and pepper to taste





1 medium tomato, chopped

Photo Credit: iStock

Step 1: Prepare the Ingredients

Wash the spinach thoroughly and chop it finely. Dice the onion, tomato, and green chillies. Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk lightly with a pinch of salt and pepper. Prepping everything beforehand ensures smooth cooking.

Step 2: Sauté the Base

Heat oil in a pan over medium flame. Add chopped onions and cook until soft and golden. Then add green chillies and tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes release moisture and form a flavourful base.

Step 3: Cook the Spinach

Add chopped spinach to the pan. Stir well and let the moisture evaporate. Cook until spinach turns deep green and blends with the onion-tomato mixture.

Step 4: Add the Eggs

Reduce the heat slightly and pour in the whisked eggs. Let them set for a few seconds, then gently scramble by pulling cooked parts inward and pushing raw mixture outward. Cook until eggs are soft and fluffy.

Step 5: Season and Serve

Sprinkle turmeric, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Mix well and turn off the heat when the bhurji reaches your desired texture. Serve hot with roti, paratha, or toasted bread. A squeeze of lemon adds a refreshing touch.





Ready in minutes, this dish is perfect for breakfast and works equally well for lunch or dinner.