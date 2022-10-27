Eggs are man's best friend and there's no denying it. We just need an egg or two to whip up a range of delicious recipes any time of the day. In fact, it is one of the most versatile food ingredients in our kitchen. From a simple breakfast in the morning to an exotic dinner and even dessert - eggs have usage throughout the day. That's not all. If you go on a street food trail, you will find eggs being used to make several delicious street-style recipes from across India. One such popular egg recipe is street-style egg bhurji from Mumbai.





Available at every nook and corner of Mumbai, this masala anda bhurji make for a perfect dish to pair with pav for a 'bhurji pav' platter. After vada pav, it is considered one of the most popular breakfast dishes in the city. While there's nothing much to do with the pav (besides toasting it with butter), you can surely learn the tricks to make the anda bhurji to enjoy a delicious meal at home. Fret not, we have got you covered here. We found the recipe of Mumbai's street-style egg bhurji that can be easily replicated at home without much effort. Let's look into the recipe.





Also Read: Boiled Anda Bhurji: Is It Boiled Egg, Anda Bhurji Or Both? Read To Find Out

How To Make Mumbai's Popular Street-Style Egg Bhurji I Street-Style Egg Bhurji Recipe:

To make this dish, you need eggs, onions, tomatoes, green chillies, capsicum, ginger, coriander leaves, ghee/oil, butter, jeera, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, pav bhaji masala, hing and salt to taste.





Now, take a pan and heat ghee or oil. Add jeera, onion, hing, green chillies, curry leaves, capsicum and ginger and saute for some time. Then add tomatoes and coriander leaves and saute again.





To it, add butter, pav bhaji masala, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix everything together. Add whisked eggs to it and cook well.





Top it with a dollop of butter, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Mumbai's anda bhurji recipe.





Try this dish at home and enjoy a delicious meal, without any fuss. Bon Appetit!