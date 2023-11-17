Are you a tea lover? Then you should know about and embrace chamomile tea. This healthful beverage offers a plethora of benefits that make it a valuable addition to your diet, especially your bedtime routine. Also known as Babune ka phal, this native Australian herb has found its way into the cups of many in India, thanks to its soothing flavour and miraculous health properties. From aiding digestion to alleviating stress, chamomile extracts are making waves in the skincare and beverages world. You must know the reasons why sipping on chamomile tea at night before bedtime, can be a game-changer for your overall well-being.

What is chamomile tea made of?

Chamomile tea is crafted from the dried flowers of the chamomile plant, scientifically known as Matricaria chamomilla or Matricaria recutita. These small, daisy-like blossoms, originating from the Asteraceae family, are carefully harvested and dried. The tea, celebrated for its soothing properties, is created by infusing these dried chamomile flowers in hot water. The result is a fragrant and calming herbal infusion, enjoyed for its gentle flavour and various health benefits.

Drinking chamomile tea at night is beneficial.

What Is Chamomile Tea Good For? Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Drinking Chamomile Tea At Night:

1. Soothing Sips for a Serene Sleep

Nutritionist and wellness expert Anshul Jaibharat extols the virtues of chamomile tea in promoting better sleep. "Unlike caffeinated options, chamomile offers a calming alternative for your nightly cup." Dietician Anshul Jaibharat emphasises chamomile tea's role as a gentle relaxant, a natural sedative that eases stress. As the world embraces a myriad of stressors, the ritual of sipping chamomile tea becomes a simple and natural solution to gently coax the mind into a restful state.

2. A Balm for Aches and Pains

Chamomile tea extends its therapeutic touch to pain management, addressing digestive discomfort, stomach aches, and even menstrual cramps. Research published in the Journal of Agriculture and Chemistry unveils chamomile tea's pain-relieving and antispasmodic properties. By relaxing the uterus and reducing the production of pain-inducing substances, chamomile provides a natural remedy for physical discomfort.

3. Tackling Stress and Anxiety

In our fast-paced lives, stress and anxiety have become unwelcome companions. Harvard's health blog highlights chamomile as a potential antidote, with a clinical trial demonstrating its anxiety-reducing effects compared to a placebo. The soothing properties of chamomile extend beyond taste, offering a holistic approach to calming the nerves.

4. Remedy For Cold And Cough

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra also sheds light on chamomile's benefits for managing cold and cough. In her Instagram Story, she said, "chamomile tea has "anti-inflammatory properties", which help in reducing swelling and redness. The tea also offers antioxidant properties and the antispasmodic function treats cough."

5. Makes Digestion Smoother

The National Centre for Biotechnology Information underscores the effectiveness of chamomile tea against issues like flatulence, indigestion, diarrhoea, and more. Recognised as a digestive relaxant, chamomile has a history of use in treating gastrointestinal disturbances. Say goodbye to discomfort as chamomile's natural properties come to the rescue and help digest your dinner faster.





As you retire to bed after a long day, make chamomile tea a part of your bedtime routine. In the quiet moments before sleep, let chamomile tea be your companion.