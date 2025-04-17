Watermelon is one of the most loved fruits of the summer season, and people cannot get enough of it. But the real fun is in eating it when it is fresh, juicy, and sweet. Watermelon is not only tasty but also good for health. Eating watermelon in the hot summer months helps you stay hydrated, as it is full of water. It also has vitamin C and antioxidants. But many times, we end up picking the wrong one. You bring it home, cut it open, and find it dry and tasteless. To save you from that disappointment, here are some simple tips that can actually help you choose the right watermelon. So, let us go through them one by one.





Here Are 5 Tips To Keep In Mind While Buying Watermelon:

Check The Weight

When you are buying watermelon during summer, always lift it and check its weight. A good watermelon should feel heavy for its size. That means it is full of water and likely to be sweet. If it feels too light, it might turn out bland and dry.

Do The Sound Check

There is a quick sound test you can try. Tap the watermelon with your hand. If you hear a deep, hollow sound, that means the fruit is ripe and sweet. It is a simple way to pick the best watermelon without cutting it open.

Look At The Peel Properly

The outer peel says a lot about what is inside. If the skin is dark green and has a rough feel, then the watermelon is probably ripe and sweet. A shiny and smooth peel usually means the fruit is not ripe yet and might taste underwhelming.

No Holes Or Cracks, Please

Always check the fruit from every side before buying. If you see any holes, chances are there could be a worm inside. Also, avoid buying ones that have cracks, cuts, or any strange marks. These are signs that the watermelon might not be safe to eat.

Do Not Buy Cut Watermelon

Watermelons come in different shapes, but round ones are generally sweeter than long or oval-shaped ones. And as tempting as those pre-cut watermelon pieces might look, try not to buy them. Cut fruits can spoil faster and may also carry harmful bacteria.





So if you want a juicy, sweet watermelon this summer, do not forget to keep these simple tips in mind. Choosing the right watermelon can save your mood and your money.