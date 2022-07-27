They are two kinds of people - one who absolutely dislikes having mushrooms and others who are open to experimentation and love its taste. And if you happen to fall in the second category, we are sure that mushroom dishes are a part of your routine menus. You can fry them, bake them, make sabzis, curries, and so much more! However, before you start cooking, the main problem that we all face with mushrooms is how to clean them. They are covered in mud, and getting rid of all the small particles is difficult. While you may just wash and boil them, it isn't enough. Here we bring you some tips on how to clean mushrooms.





Here Are 5 Easy Tips On How To Clean Mushrooms

1. Chop And Wash

Take the mushrooms and rinse them under cold water. Now, chop them into small pieces and clean them again. This way, small pieces become much easier to clean and cook. Boil them after cleaning.

2. Pat Dry

Another effective way to clean mushrooms is to remove the dirt with a cloth or tissue paper simply. Make sure to rub it thoroughly. Then rinse it and cook!

3. Cut Out The Mold

Even after cleaning, sometimes there are spots and molds on the mushrooms. These might not go away with cleaning. So, you would have to cut out that portion before cooking. Just make small cuts so that only that part is removed.





4. Flour Method

This method is super effective. Put your mushrooms in a bowl and cover them with flour. Now rub the dirt out with your hands. Transfer to another bowl and add some water to it. Rub the mushrooms again to clean and finally rinse!

5. Remove The Skin

This method is a little tricky but does the job well. Here first wash the mushrooms, and from a knife, peel off the skin from the top of the mushroom head. You can also remove the stem of the fungi if you don't like it.





So, the next time you clean mushrooms, keep these tips in mind.