There is something about handi food that makes us drool. The flavours that come from an earthen pot are rich, robust, and absolutely lip-smacking! Moreover, this cooking technique of making food in clay pots has been a large part of our history. Long before we used modern utensils, we had these clay pots over chulhas that would enrich the flavours of our meals. But today, this handi food is not made in our everyday meals. However, some of us keep this tradition alive and try cooking in earthen pots. And if you are also one to experiment with handi, then you should keep some tips in mind while cooking in these pots. Check them out below:











Also Read: National Ice Cream Day: 5 Fruit Ice Cream Recipes You Must Try





Here're 5 Tips To Cook In A Handi:

1. Submerge the pot in water







The clay pot must be completely submerged in water for at least 15 minutes. The unglazed pot collects the water while soaking in its pores. The clay in the pot softly releases steam as it heats up, gradually cooking the meal. This prevents foods from drying out. While minerals and vitamins are preserved, natural flavours are kept in the pot, making your food tasty!





2.Don't put over high heat

Since clay cookware is delicate, extreme temperature changes must be avoided to prevent pots from cracking when heated. Never heat a cold clay pot over high heat, and never heat an empty clay pot. Instead, heat the pots gradually after filling them with food so that the contents cook at the same rate as the pot.





3.Use wooden spoons







Use wooden, rather than metal to stir food. Avoid tapping spoons on pot sides or dragging pots across burners to prevent breakage. Instead, use wooden spoons and lightly stir the food.





4. Place on a wet towel







Use oven mitts or baker's pads whenever you remove the clay pot from the oven. When pulling the hot pot out of the oven, place it on a tea towel or wooden board. Clay could break if a hot pot is set down on a cold work surface.





5. Cleaning the pot







After removing the clay pot from the oven, let it cool fully before soaking it in cold water for a while to help remove any food remnants. Use hot water without detergent and a soft abrasive pad to remove food residue.











So, the next time you are cooking in clay pots, keep these tips in your mind!



