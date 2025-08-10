Supper clubs are gaining momentum in different cities across India. In Mumbai, passionate home cooks, professionally trained chefs, as well as other culinary enthusiasts, have been hosting a wide range of supper clubs. I had the chance to attend one such event recently: the Oota Supperclub, helmed by Chef Raji Gupta (@the_supper_club_mumbai). It sought to spotlight Karnataka food as a specific South Indian regional cuisine. The invitation promised an intimate sit-down dinner with a focus on storytelling and family recipes celebrating seasonal ingredients. I was curious to experience it first-hand.





On the designated evening, I travelled to the supper club's Lokhandwala location, which was later revealed to be Chef Raji's former home. The set-up was cosy and comfortable. It was designed to encourage mingling. I struck up conversations with several of the other attendees, some of whom were part of the media industry and some who weren't. Although it could be initially daunting to some, having a mixed crowd to chat with proved to be a refreshing experience. As the evening progressed, we even managed to have inside jokes. After all, what connected us was a shared love for food, which can be quite a strong bond.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni





Once we took our seats at the table, we found bowls of homemade banana chips waiting for us. As we introduced ourselves to our dining companions at the same table, we relished these mildly spiced treats enhanced with podi and garlic cloves. The exchange of names and small talk soon gave way to murmurs of appreciation for the chips: unlike classic storebought versions, they were extra thin and delicately crisp. We paired them with sips of fresh coconut water from earthen glasses. It was a simple, wholesome start to the meal - and it immediately put us at ease.





Chef Raji Gupta introduced each course to us personally, offering insights into the ingredients as well as her own anecdotes. Chef Raji has drawn on her years of experience as a chef, a culinary consultant and a home dining expert to curate this supper club. She underwent culinary training in Ireland, Thailand and Mumbai. Formerly executive editor at BBC Good Food India, she is currently the founder of Beyond Dining Co. During our event, Chef Raji ensured a warm and hospitable ambience for all. Dining with strangers can be an alienating experience, but we managed to enjoy ourselves.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

The only appetiser on the menu was Kori Rotti. As I had opted for non-veg, I received a plate of dry curried chicken alongside crisp rice wafers. It was wonderfully spicy in the best way - those who prefer fiery foods for comfort are familiar with this sensation. The vegetarians enjoyed a similar plate where jackfruit replaced the chicken. After hearing their hearty compliments, we requested the chef for an extra portion of it for the table, and she kindly obliged. The jackfruit version was even more impressive. It had a distinctive texture that elevated the whole dish. We couldn't stop ourselves from reaching for seconds.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Rasam arrived next as a palate cleanser. Rather than being served in bowls or glasses, it was filled into a small crisp puri (similar to those used for pani puri). We popped the whole sphere into our mouths and savoured the taste of the cool, aromatic broth. It was such a hit that we clamoured for more pieces - and again, Chef happily provided extra.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

The main course was in the form of a pre-plated Yele Oota: Karnataka's version of the classic South Indian meal usually served on a banana leaf. It contained rustic delicacies prepared in a light and simple manner - similar to temple-style meals. Our plates featured red rice, sambar, a dry vegetable preparation, a beetroot side dish, jackfruit chips, papad, pickle and a banana. This was my favourite course of the evening. It felt like the definition of soul food. Every element was yummy and nourishing. The freshness of the ingredients, the absence of excess oil and the humble plating reminded us of the charms of good home-cooked food over restaurant orders. Dessert was equally soulful: fresh lychee and jackfruit swimming in a pool of coconut milk. The milk was lightly yet deftly sweetened with a bit of jaggery. It was cool, silky and smooth - the perfect ending to our evening.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

We left having made new friends and delicious memories. As city folk, we appreciated how the event gave us the chance to slow down, relish food without fuss and connect with people while keeping our phones aside. If this is what most supper clubs have to offer, we can't wait to attend more such meals!





(The Oota Supperclub is one among many types of events hosted by Chef Raj Gupta of The Supper Club Mumbai. Others may have different menus and different approaches.)