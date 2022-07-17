"The best time for ice cream is always''. And we can't agree more. No matter what the season is, ice creams can set everything right. From fruits to chocolate, nuts and everything in between, you can customise ice-creams in whichever way you possibly want. And the best part is they will only taste delicious and nothing else. Besides, ice creams are very simple and easy to make, making them a perfect dessert to treat yourself and your family. If you love ice creams as much as we do, you are at the right place. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, here we bring you some of our favourite fruit ice cream recipes to try at home. So, now is the time to plan a dessert party at home with your friends and family. Take a look.





Here're 5 Fruit Ice Cream Recipes You Must Try:

Tutti Frutti Ice Cream: (Our Recommendation)

Let's start the list with our favourite. A delicious combination of vanilla cream, tangy jam and fruits along with crunchy nuts. Fresh fruits and nuts add the element of health with the goodness of nutrients that come in abundance from these foods. Find the complete recipe here.

Mango Ice Cream

Addition of tangy mangoes can amp up any dish in just a matter of minutes. Here's how to make delicious mango ice cream at home without an ice cream maker. With a blend of mangoes, cream and milk, create some magic this Ice cream day. Find the recipe for mango ice cream here.

5-Min Fruit Sundae

An all-time favourite ice cream sundae can now be made at home in just 5 minutes! Wondering how? Try it yourself! Click here for the recipe.

Pear Ice and Crunch

A great dessert for a special dinner, this pear ice and crunch is made with pears and mint, served on a crunchy bed of nuts, cornflakes, sesame, and coconut. Find the complete recipe for pear ice and crunch here.

Rose Petal Gadbad Ice Cream

Loaded with nuts, fresh fruit cubes, jelly and tutti frutti alternating each scoop, this recipe is sure to be a magical treat for your taste buds. Click here for the complete recipe of gadbad ice cream.





Try out these recipes and let us know how you and your family liked them! Happy National Ice Cream Day You All!
















