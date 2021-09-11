Diabetes can be controlled. One needs to follow a restricted diet and do proper exercise. Bringing a change to the day-to-day affairs may also help in keeping the unregulated sugar levels in check. While there are many doctor-advised ways for controlling diabetes, some of the remedies are hidden in our kitchen as well - in the tea counter, to be specific. We have curated a list of herbal teas that can be consumed every day to lead a healthy lifestyle and bring the sugar level to a normal standard.

Here Are 5 Teas For Diabetes Managment

1.Ginseng Tea

According to Biological Activities of Ginseng and Its Application to Human Health ginseng has several pharmaceutical benefits. Ginseng has been used for promoting immune function, central nervous system (CNS) function, relieving stress, and its antioxidant activities. Ginseng tea, best consumed in fresh form, is said to be an antidote to diabetes.

2. Aloe Vera Tea

This is the elixir that comes with multiple health benefits. As stated in the journal - Aloe vera: An Ancient Herb for Modern Dentistry – aloe vera contributes to good health, both in its raw form and when boiled. All you need to do is extract the sap and boil it in water and drink it every morning.

3.Sage Tea

Regular consumption of sage contributes to “blood glucose regulation, lipid profile and transaminase activity in humans,” as per a journal published in the International Journal of Molecular Science. Drinking sage tea every morning can help in bringing down the shot up sugar levels in the blood.

4. Hibiscus Tea

Dried hibiscus flower petals are boiled in water – this contains antioxidants and helps in lowering high blood pressure. The paper studying The effects of sour tea (Hibiscus Sabdariffa) on hypertension in patients with type II diabetes stated that consuming the tea had positive effects on BP in type II diabetic patients with mild hypertension.

5. Cinnamon Tea

As much as it is a treat to the taste buds, cinnamon brings multiple health benefits, especially to the ones suffering from diabetes. It helps in improving insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels, as stated by a paper published by the University of Maryland.

6.Lemon Balm Tea

A paper published by the National Library of Science stated that the antioxidant activity of lemon balm helps in reduction of the blood glucose. Regular consumption of lemon balm tea helps in fighting inflammation in the body, which is a common side effect of diabetes.

7.Turmeric Tea

The list of health benefits provided by a cup of turmeric tea regularly is too long. It prevents inflammation in the body, boosts immunity, controls diabetes and is good for the heart's health. The paper - Curcumin and Diabetes: A Systematic Review – stated, “Curcumin (turmeric) can decrease the level of glucose in the blood, as well as other diabetes-related complications.”