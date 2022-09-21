If you are someone who loves to gorge on robust chicken delicacies, the rich repertoire of chicken options in Punjabi cuisine would be a delight for you. Be it tandoori chicken, chicken tikka or just a bowl of butter chicken, there is a huge fan base of Punjabi recipes around the country. Each dish has its own unique cooking technique and special masala that gives it that zing! Adding to the list, here we bring you a delicious Amritsari chicken chaap recipe that will tantalise your taste buds in a matter of minutes.





This recipe uses minced chicken instead of chicken drumsticks. A subtle dish with bold flavours, Amritsari chicken chaap is an easy recipe to put together at home in under 30 mins! Be it an impromptu guest gathering at home, or a planned event, or simply when you want to have something delicious, this recipe fits every purpose. Wondering how to make it? Take a look below.

Amritsari Chicken Chaap Recipe: How To Make Amritsari Chicken Chaap

To begin with the recipe, you first need to take a large mixing bowl. Add minced chicken, garlic paste, green chillies (chopped), garam masala, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, salt to taste and breadcrumbs.





Give it a good mix and then divide the mixture into small portions. Once done, wrap each portion around the ice-cream stick.





Now, take a grill pan, heat some oil and place these sticks on it. Grill the sticks from both the sides. Serve hot with your favourite dip.





