5 Of Our All Time-Favourite Amritsari Recipes You Should Try Today

Amritsar, also known as Ambarsar by locals, is located in the Northwestern region of Punjab. Sharing border with Pakistan, Amritsar is known for the magnificent Golden Temple and the Wagah Border. It is a Bollywood favourite location each time the makers have to depict anything 'Punjabi'. Needless to say, very few cities are culturally and historically as significant as Amritsar. If you are a foodie, you may identify Amritsar as the land of the Amritsari Macchi and Kulchas, the melt in mouth pinnis, the tall tumblers of lassi and the chicken delicacies that are too good for words. Long story short, Amritsar is a foodie's dream come true, and here are our all-time favourite Amritsari recipes that we love making at home (a bit too often).





Here Are 5 Of Our All Time-Favourite Amritsari Recipes:





1. Amritsari fish

In celebrating the meaty preparations of Punjab, we often tend to ignore everything else that the city has to offer. Amritsari fish or Amritsari macchi is a crispy fish fry made with rive sole. Secret tip: half of the magic lies in the batter, so do not take it lightly. Dust off this fish with a bit of chaat masala, serve with a lemon wedge and you are good to go. Here's the recipe you are looking for.

Amritsar is a foodie's haven





2. Amritsari kulcha

Kulcha is a kind of a flatbread that comes in different shapes and sizes in this country, the one found in Amritsar looks like a Tandoori roti got a loaded upgrade. These kulchas are stuffed with an intense mixture of potatoes. These kulchas can be paired with just about any curry or sabzi. Here's the recipe.





3. Amritsari chicken

Chicken curry tossed in butter and a pool of rustic spices, this decadent chicken curry is so rich you may want to skip your next meal. And it is worth it. This spicy chicken gravy has hints of tanginess too, pair it with naan or rice. Here's the recipe.





4. Amritsari paneer bhurji

Paneer bhurji, but creamier and a whole lot hotter. Made with scrambling paneer and mixing it up with a delectable tomato-onion based gravy. The fiery green chillies make this bhurji a superhit mishmash of flavours. Can't wait to try? Here's the recipe you have been looking for.





Paneer bhurji is very easy to make



5. Amritsari Pindi Chana

Boiled chickpeas served up with a mouth-watering mix of masalas. This bold chickpea recipe has fascinated foodies from across generations. It has the right amount of hotness, crunch and balance of flavours to give your spread an instant facelift. Here's the recipe.





So, what are you waiting for? Stop slurping and get cooking. Do tell us which recipe you liked the best.







