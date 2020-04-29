Watch: How To Make Baingan Ka Bharta: Here's A Foolproof Step-By-Step Recipe

A spicy baingan ka bharta can take you down the memory lanes at any time of the day

Baingan (or aubergine or brinjal) is one of the most common vegetables in every Indian household. Baingan has varied recipes, which differ from region to region. If we talk about northern part of India, one of the most popular dishes is baigan ka bharta. A spicy baingan ka bharta can take you down the memory lanes at any time of the day (barring the ones allergic to this vegetable). Although it is a very common dish, preparing a proper bharta (that brings out the very homely taste) is not an easy job, especially for the once who are new to the world of cooking.





Hence, for the ones staying alone and stuck in this lockdown situation, we bring you an easy step-by-step recipe of baingan ka bharta that will reflect 'maa ke hath ka swad'.





Take A Look At The Baingan Ka Bharta Recipe Video:

Prep Time: 10 minutes





Cook Time: 30 minutes





Serves: 4





Ingredients:





2 eggplants





2 tbsp oil





1 tbsp garlic, chopped





1 inch ginger, chopped





1 green chilli, chopped





1 onion, chopped





2 tomatoes, chopped





1 tsp red chili powder





1 tsp turmeric powder





1 tsp coriander powder





1 tsp cumin powder





Salt to taste





Fresh coriander for garnish





Method:





Rinse the eggplants and pat dry. Brush it with little oil all over. Then make few slits all over the eggplant with a knife.





Put the eggplant directly on heat and roast, turning often for around 10-12 minutes until completely roasted.





Once cooled, remove the skin. Transfer the roasted eggplant to a bowl and mash using a fork or potato masher. Set it aside.





Heat oil in a pan on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add chopped garlic, ginger and green chili.





Saute until they start changing colour for around 2 minutes.





Then add the chopped onion and cook for 2-3 minutes until softened. Don't brown them.





Add the chopped tomatoes and mix. Cook the tomatoes for around 5 minutes until very soft and you notice oil oozing out of the masala.





Add the red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and salt. Mix to combine.





Add the mashed roasted eggplant into the pan.





Cook the bharta for another 5 minutes on medium-low heat, stirring often.





Garnish with fresh coriander and green chillis.





Cooking Tips: You can also roast a whole eggplant in the oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour.





Serve baingan bharta hot with rotis/phulkas and enjoy!







