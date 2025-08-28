Mumbai is famous all over India for its street food. The vada pav, misal pav, dabeli and Bombay sandwiches available here are everyone's favourite. There are countless variations of these classics, each stall and home giving them its own twist. One such beloved snack is the Bombay-style Aloo Frankie. There are many joints in Mumbai where this Frankie is easily available, and it has become a go-to option for sudden hunger pangs.





The Frankie is prepared with a crisp potato patty wrapped in a thin roti, layered with shredded carrots, onions, tangy chutneys and a special Frankie masala. More than just a snack, this vegetarian roll is also a great option to pack for breakfast, carry to the office, or slip into a child's tiffin.





Also Read: How To Make Kolkata-Style Kathi Rolls At Home: 5 Simple Tips

Kathi Roll vs Frankie: What Makes Them Different

Many cities in India have their signature rolls, but two of the most popular are the Kolkata-style Kathi Roll and the Mumbai-style Frankie. While both are delicious, the difference lies in their flavour profile and origin.





The Frankie is a quintessential Mumbai street food, made with a spiced potato cutlet, Frankie masala and chutneys that make it juicier and tangier than a Kathi Roll. The Kathi Roll, on the other hand, comes from Kolkata and is usually filled with kebabs seasoned with spices, wrapped in a paratha with vegetables and Kasundi mustard sauce. Both have loyal fans, but the Frankie has a unique Mumbai-style punch that sets it apart.

How To Make Bombay-Style Aloo Frankie At Home

The best part about a Frankie is that it is easy to prepare at home with everyday ingredients. Once you try it, you may find yourself making it again and again. Here is a step-by-step recipe to recreate the Bombay-style Frankie in your own kitchen.

Step 1: Prepare The Potatoes

Take 5 to 6 potatoes and boil them. Once cooked, let them cool, peel, mash and keep them aside. Heat one teaspoon oil in a pan, add cumin, ginger-garlic paste and chopped onions, and sauté briefly. Add ketchup and mashed potatoes, mix well, then season with salt, chaat masala and fresh coriander. Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to cool completely.

Step 2: Make The Potato Patty

Shape the cooled potato mixture into cylindrical patties. Shallow fry them in a pan until crisp and golden, then keep aside. These patties will be used as the main filling.

Step 3: Prepare The Roti

Take 1 cup flour in a bowl and knead it into a soft dough. Rest it for 10 minutes. Roll out medium-sized rotis and cook them lightly on a tawa, then keep aside.

Step 4: Mix The Frankie Masala

In a small bowl, combine red chilli powder, black pepper powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, dry mango powder, turmeric and salt. Mix everything well to make the Frankie masala.

Step 5: Assemble The Frankie

Place a roti on a flat surface and spread tamarind chutney and green chutney over it. Place one potato patty in the centre, sprinkle finely chopped onions, add a squeeze of lemon juice and dust some Frankie masala. Roll the roti tightly around the filling. Wrap in butter paper and serve warm.





This Bombay-style Aloo Frankie is simple, flavour-packed and satisfying. The next time you are looking for something quick and fun to eat, try making it at home for a real taste of Mumbai street food.











Also Read: Love Thecha? Why Not Make Some Crispy And Cheesy Thecha Rolls Out Of It

Nutritional Value of Aloo Frankie

While a Frankie is a street-style treat, it is not as heavy as it looks. A single potato Frankie usually contains around 250-300 calories, depending on how much oil and chutney are used. Potatoes provide carbohydrates that keep you energised, while the roti adds fibre. Onions and chutneys bring in vitamins and antioxidants. If made at home, you can reduce the oil and keep it lighter, making it a fairly balanced snack option.

Tips To Make Your Frankie Better

Make it crispier: Cook the rotis with a touch of butter or ghee for that authentic street-side flavour.

Add more protein: Replace or add to the potato filling with paneer or tofu.

Cheese it up: Grated cheese melts beautifully inside the roll and gives a richer taste.

Save time: Prepare the patties in advance, refrigerate them and simply assemble when hunger strikes.

Small tweaks like these make your Frankie taste closer to the ones you eat on Mumbai streets, while giving you flexibility to customise.

Serving Suggestions For Frankie

Frankie pairs wonderfully with extra chutneys on the side - mint chutney for freshness, or garlic chutney if you like heat. It also goes well with ketchup for children. For a fuller meal, serve it with a chilled soft drink, lemonade or even a bowl of raita to balance the spices. If making Frankies for a party, wrap them in butter paper halves for easy serving.

Frankie Variations Across India

Although the classic Aloo Frankie is the most famous, street vendors across India have come up with their own twists:

Paneer Frankie: Soft paneer cubes spiced with masala.

Cheese Frankie: A favourite with children, stuffed with extra grated cheese.

Egg Frankie: An egg layer is cooked into the roti before the filling is added.

Chicken Frankie: Juicy chicken pieces marinated in spices and rolled in a paratha.

These variations show how versatile Frankie can be - it is truly a snack that adapts to everyone's taste.