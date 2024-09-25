Thecha is hands-down one of the most loved recipes from Maharashtra. And for good reason! With its fiery taste and bold flavours, it is a perfect pairing for mellow dishes like dal chawal or even curd rice. Do you love thecha so much that you pair it with almost everything? Well, then you are in for a treat! Joining the bandwagon of creative recipes is the crispy and cheesy thecha rolls – a delicious snack that has spice, crunch and cheesy goodness all in one bite! Ready to learn how to make it? Then roll up your sleeves and read on to learn how you make this easy recipe at home!





Also Read: How To Make Thecha Curd Rice: A Bowl Meal That's Both Comforting And Flavourful

Thecha has a fiery and spicy taste. (Photo: iStock)



What Exactly Is Thecha Made Of?

Thecha is a treat for spice lovers. Thecha is a traditional Maharashtrian chutney usually made with green chillies, garlic, and roasted peanuts, all pounded together with a dash of salt. The smoky flavour of roasted peanuts when combined with the spicy flavour of the green chillies makes for an irresistible chutney. Its simplicity, versatility, and strong flavours make it a popular condiment for your mellow main dishes.

Why You Should Make Cheesy Thecha Rolls At Least Once?

Cheesy thecha rolls are a brilliant way to add more of your favourite condiment to your diet. The combination of spicy thecha combined with mellow flavours of other ingredients makes the dish irresistible. Plus, this is a great recipe if have some leftover thecha from the previous night and want to utilize it quickly. Have some last-minute guests over? Make these thecha rolls. Want an easy tiffin box recipe for your kids? Make these cheesy rolls and wow them. Moreover, the crispy outer layer of these rolls makes them a delightful treat for tea time!

Thecha is a spicy Maharashtrian chutney (Photo: iStock)

Thecha Rolls Recipe | How To Make Cheesy Thecha Rolls

To make thecha rolls is pretty simple. This recipe was shared by Instagram user Pickles & Wine on Instagram. To make these rolls, start by:

1. Preparing Thecha

Heat a pan with some oil in it. Then add green chillies and garlic cloves to it. Cook it for 4-5 minutes until the garlic and the green chillies have become slightly soft. Then transfer the ingredients to a mortar and add roasted peanuts and salt on top of it. Using a pestle, ground the ingredients and your thecha is ready.

2. Prepare Bread

Now take 4-5 slices of bread and remove its sides. Flatten it using a rolling pin. Slather a spoonful of butter on it, and add some thecha and a cheese cube on it. Secure the bread ends with water. Roll it up. Continue the same process with other breads as well.

3. Cook Bread Rolls

On medium flame, heat a pan with some oil in it. Gently place the thecha rolls on it and cook until crispy and golden brown on both sides. This should take 4-5 minutes in total. Remove from heat, cut it from between and serve with ketchup!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Thecha Pav: A Must-Try Maharashtrian Delight You Can Make In Minutes





Try this easy Cheesy Thecha rolls recipe today and let us know in the comments below if you like it or not.