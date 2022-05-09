We just love lassi; don't we? As soon as the summer season sets in, this desi cooler makes its way into our diet in the most delicious way possible. Made with yogurt, this drink is light, comforting and super cooling for stomach. Besides, it helps you keep hydrated and immuned too. Thanks to the very nutritious yogurt, this drink adds good amount of probiotics, minerals and vitamins to our diet that nourish us from within and help keep several seasonal diseases at bay. That's not all. Dahi (or yogurt) also helps fight the extreme heat outside. All these factors make lassi a popular drink for all; so much so that today you will find a lassi corner at every nook and corner of the country. And if you explore, you will find a hearty glass of lassi undergoes several experimentations - some popular experimental lassi recipes are mango lassi, anjeer lassi, rabdi lassi, rose lassi and more. While each of these versions of lassi taste delicious, we have a special place for the classic Punjabi lassi in our hearts.





A classic Punjabi lassi is thick, easy on palate and leaves a soothing after taste every single time. Don't believe us? Try it in a tall glass at the dhabas on the highways. And if you are someone avoiding going out due to the scorching heat, we suggest, try it at your home. Trust us, it is easy, fuss-free and needs just a few basic ingredients for preparation. Don't believe us? Check out the recipe and try it for yourself.

How To Make Punjabi Lassi: 3-Ingredient Lassi Recipe

To make the classic Punjabi lassi, all you need are dahi, sugar, ice cubes and 10 minutes. That's it.

First, crush the ice-cubes in a blender. To it, add yogurt and sugar and blend for some time. You can add a pinch of black salt too. After blending for about a minute, transfer it to a tall glass and serve chilled. And if you like masala lassi, we suggest add some bhuna jeera and chaat masala to it.





Click here for the detailed Punjabi Lassi recipe.





Now that you have the easiest lassi recipe in hand, we suggest, get hold of the ingredients and make a glass of this delicious desi drink today.And if you want to try some unique/experimental lassis, then try out some of our favourite recipes. Click here to know more.



