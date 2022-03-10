There are certain foods and drinks that are quintessential to every state of India. A visit to the region would be incomplete without trying these yummy delicacies. Punjab, for instance, has an array of delightful foods that you just cannot get enough of. Be it a hearty Sarson ka Saag or stuffed Kulchas, lip-smacking Chicken or a soulful Lassi - these are scrumptious treats that are loved by all. Shilpa Shetty is currently in Patiala, Punjab shooting for an upcoming film. Big foodie that she is, she couldn't resist but try some of the region's most delicious dishes. The actress took to Instagram to share a click of some frothy Lassi that she had on set. "Patiala diaries continue," she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty savoured some delicious Lassi on set, served in an earthen Kulhad. The yummy beverage is made with curd and sugar and is typically served in the state as a summer coolant. "When in Punjab, do what the Punjabis do. Lassi," she exclaimed in the background of the video. The next story showed her drinking the Lassi and enjoying every sip of it. The froth from the chilled summer drink even gave her a 'moustache', referring to the traces it left above her lips. "Lassi 'Stache," she wrote in the caption. Check it out:

This is not the only Punjabi food that the actress enjoyed. Recently, she also shared pictures of a hearty platter that she devoured on set - the staple combination of Sarson ka Saag and Makki ki Roti. The delicious meal was also paired with white makkhan and some gur on the side, as is traditional to the region.





On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the comedy film 'Hungama 2'. She will also be featuring in the soon-to-be-released flick 'Nikamma' opposite Abhimanyu Dassani. Apart from her role as a reality show judge on television, the actress has also recently announced a new film, starring her in the lead role, called 'Sukhee'.