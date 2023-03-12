Lassi is a traditional yogurt-based drink popular in Northern India. Made with yogurt, water or milk and various spices, lassi can be relished either sweet or salty. Though it has its origins in Punjab, you will now find lassi being served at various restaurants across the country. It is quite refreshing, helps with digestion and has a cooling effect on the body, which is why people love this drink so much. With the summer season just around the corner, we have all the more reason to whip up some delicious lassi at home. Lassi typically has a thick and creamy texture, similar to that of a smoothie. And achieving this consistency at home can be quite challenging. In this article, we have curated a list of easy tips that'll help you make that perfect glass of rich and creamy lassi at home. Read on.

Here're 5 Tips To Make Creamy Lassi At Home:

1. Use Homemade Yogurt

The first thing to keep in mind while making lassi at home is to use freshly-churned cold yogurt. Using homemade yogurt ensures that your lassi has a smooth and creamy texture. It's best to use plain curd that is made from whole milk. Avoid using any flavoured variations for the best results.

2. Whisk It Well

Once you've got your ideal kind of yogurt, it's time to whisk it! While a blender can certainly make your job easier, it won't give you the best results. To attain a creamy texture, use a wooden Madani mixer or wire whisker to churn the yogurt. Make sure to blend it for a longer time until it becomes frothy.

(Also Read: 3 Refreshing Flavoured Lassi Recipes To Quench Thirst This Summer)

3. Don't Add Too Much Water

While adding water to the lassi, make sure to add it gradually so that you're able to assess the amount of water needed to attain a creamy and smooth texture. If you add too much at once, your lassi will end up becoming extremely thin.

4. Add Ice Cubes

Adding ice cubes to the lassi while whisking it helps make it thicker and creamier. Not only this, it also makes the lassi super refreshing and perfect to sip on a hot summer day. You could also keep the glass in the refrigerator for a few minutes before you pour the lassi into it.





(Also Read: 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Lassi)

5. Add Cream

Lastly, if you want to make your lassi even creamier, don't hesitate to add a spoonful of cream to it while whisking. This would ensure that the lassi is super thick, frothy and creamy. You can also add a splash of milk to achieve that rich texture.





So, the next time you make lassi at home, do keep these tips in mind!