5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Lassi

Lassi is that one refreshing drink which is loved and relished by many people across India. Made by churning the curd, lassi is thickened to a cream consistency and then topped with some additional flavours. Be it rose syrup, mango, kesar or khus khus, lassi tastes scrumptious with almost all flavours. From salty to sweet, there are many variations to lassi and it tastes the best when garnished with dry fruits and rose petals. Traditionally, it is served chilled in a long glass and paired with various Punjabi delicacies like aloo paratha, chhole bhature and even with makki ki roti and sarson ka saag. Apart from being immensely delicious, it is quite healthy too at the same time. Lassi provides you with bulk muscle, proteins, and healthy bones. This oh-so satisfying drink has many benefits along with it. Here we have listed few of them. Read on to know more.

1. Aids Digestion: Since lassi is churned out of yogurt, it is said to be quite beneficial for the digestion process. It is quite light on the stomach and contains lactobacilli, a necessary bacteria that lubricates the intestines and aids in smooth digestion.



Lassi helps in preventing constipation and other stomach problems as well Lassi is a healthy and organic remedy for stomach bloating . It helps in preventing constipation and other stomach problems as well.

3. Good Source of Probiotics: Consumption of lassi influences the growth of healthy bacteria and reduces the growth of bad bacteria in your gut. Its probiotic properties helps reduce bad cholesterol in the body as well.



4. Improves Bone health: Since lassi is rich in calcium, it is an excellent way make your bones stronger. It can improve your overall bone and dental health to a great extent.

Lassi prepares the body to combat diseases of various kinds Including lassi in your daily diet can do wonders to your immune system as it is quite a rich source of lactic acid and Vitamin D, which can boost the immune system to a great extent. It prepares the body to combat diseases of various kinds.

Lassi being a traditional and easy-to-make dish has some amazing benefits to offer. So it's time to indulge in this drink without any guilt.