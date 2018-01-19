5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Lassi

Natasha Chopra | Updated: January 19, 2018 14:51 IST
1. Aids Digestion: Since lassi is churned out of yogurt, it is said to be quite beneficial for the digestion process. It is quite light on the stomach and contains lactobacilli, a necessary bacteria that lubricates the intestines and aids in smooth digestion.
3. Good Source of Probiotics: Consumption of lassi influences the growth of healthy bacteria and reduces the growth of bad bacteria in your gut. Its probiotic properties helps reduce bad cholesterol in the body as well.
Lassi being a traditional and easy-to-make dish has some amazing benefits to offer. So it's time to indulge in this drink without any guilt.