How To Make Ginger And Clove Tea To Beat Acidity And Indigestion

If you are looking for natural remedies, we have something that may be of help

Highlights Ginger is effective in boosting digestion

Cloves are packed with volatile oils

Ginger packs antibacterial properties

The nationwide lockdown has disrupted our daily schedules in a big way. A lot of us are working from home and also managing most of our daily chores; and since most of us are cooking at home now, we are perhaps doing our best to keep the germs, adulterated food and poor quality ingredients at bay. Yet, a lot of us are facing trouble with digestion and frequent bouts of acidity. Reasons could be aplenty, overeating, abrupt meal-timings, eating overtly spicy foods, change in regular schedules, either ways acidity remains an unwelcome guest.





Acidity is a common condition that occurs when the stomach acid moves up the food pipe, resulting in discomfort in lower-chest area. In normal conditions, it eases out with time, but in some instances it could prove to be very painful.





(Also Read: Foods That Will Keep Your Acidity At Bay In Summers)





Some common symptoms of acidity includes:





Burning sensation in the stomach

Burning sensation in the throat and heart

Bad breath

Indigestion

Prolonged sour after-taste

Nausea

Restlessness

Constipation

There are many popular antacids and off-the-counter drugs that you can take, but make sure you do not have an overdose. If you are looking for natural remedies, we have something that may be of help.

This ginger and clove concoction may manage indigestion and acidity efficiently. Ginger has been a traditional remedy for gastric problems and acidity.





(Also Read: 6 Fruits To Combat Acid Reflux Stress)





According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing house, ginger "protects and heals the gut, hastens the movement of food through the gastrointestinal tract, and reduces wind, bloating and cramps. It also awakens the taste buds, and gets digestive juices flowing."





Clove, on the other hand, is also exceptional at alleviating acid reflux. Chewing on clove is recommended in Ayurveda as an easy remedy for heartburn, a handful of cloves can provide instant relief. But remember only a handful. Cloves have volatile oil that soothes the inner lining of stomach.





According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora, "Cloves are incredible good digestion and assimilation of nutrients. When they are added to curries and food, they also help prevent acidity."





How To Make The Tea:

Take a vessel, brew one big cup of hot water with an inch long ginger root, and 3-4 cloves. Let it steep for 5 minutes. Put off the flame, strain and drink. If you want you can add a teaspoon of honey to taste, once you have taken it off the stove.

Make sure you do not drink this tea more than 2-3 times a day.







