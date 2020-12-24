6 Foods And Home Remedies To Combat Acidity - Expert Reveals

Home remedies for acidity

We often don't give due attention to the digestive issues that they deserve. This could be because most of the times the discomfort is temporary or for a short spell. We only react to digestive issues if the condition becomes extremely painful to endure. Digestive ailments, if left untreated, could also wreak havoc on our health. One of the most common digestive disorders is acidity. Acidity is defined as a digestive disease in which stomach acid or bile irritates the food pipelining. Acidity can cause heartburn - a burning sensation in the chest, stomach and throat. Frequent episodes of heartburn (more than two-three times a week) may lead to severe problems like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), which calls for medical intervention.





Common symptoms associated with acidity are:

Abdominal discomfort, especially on an empty stomach

Nausea or maybe vomiting

Bloating; increased abdominal girth

Change in motion; loose motions or constipation

Loss of appetite



Acidity: The burning sensation and a feeling of heaviness make you feel terrible and put you down.

To overcome the problem of acidity, one must maintain a healthy lifestyle, which means eating at the right time, eating in a sitting position, chewing your food well, sitting upright for at least half an hour after a meal. Small frequent meals, as opposed to heavy meals and regular exercise all, help keep this in control. There are some foods and home remedies that may help keep acidity or related problems at bay. Home-based remedies do work well in alleviating the symptoms of acidity and also long-term benefits of controlling the acidity.





Here Are 6 Foods And Home Remedies To Combat Acidity:



1. Ajwain

Carom seeds have long been associated with alleviating gastric discomfort and aiding in robust digestion. Its biochemical Thymol, an active ingredient in ajwain, helps in aiding robust digestion. Carom seeds can be taken with a pinch of salt, chewed and ingested; you can also soak a teaspoon in water overnight and have the water.





Acidity: Ajwain helps in aiding robust digestion.





2. Saunf

Taking a pinch of saunf (or fennel seeds) after a meal is quite a common part of Indian tradition. This helps with mouth odour but more importantly, this practice started because it helps with digestion. A mixture of saunf and mishry is better for digestion. Saunf is given to small babies for relieving colic - it is safe and effective to use. Other than after a meal, saunf soaked in water overnight can also be used or warm saunf water can be made. Saunf can also be added to tea. Adding a little sugar helps more.





Acidity: Fennel seeds can help in improving digestion.





3. Milk and Yogurt

Milk is a perfect antidote for acidity. Cold or room temperature milk relieves acidity immediately. Sipping is the way instead of gulping. Milk is a natural antacid. Rich in calcium salts it neutralises the acid. Yogurt is another way of controlling acidity. In addition to the calcium, it also is a natural probiotic that provides for a healthier gut and better digestion.





Acidity: Yogurt promotes good bacteria in the gut.





4. Honey

Research has shown that taking a teaspoon of honey with warm water helps with acidity. Adding some lemon to it makes it a good alkalising agent which neutralises the acid in the stomach.





5. Dhania or Coriander

Dhania can be used both as fresh leaves and as dried seeds for tackling acidity. Just about 10 ml juice of green coriander works. It can be added to water or buttermilk. Dried coriander seed powder can be sprinkled or added to cooking. Coriander seed tea is another easy way of taking it. Coriander is associated with helping reduce bloating, a common symptom of acidity as well as control nausea and vomiting.





Acidity: Coriander helps reduce bloating, a common symptom of acidity.







6. Fruits

All fruits, including citrus fruits, leave an alkaline ash, neutralising acids. They also add fibre which improves digestion and health. Taking two fresh fruits daily is a good strategy for controlling acidity. Fruits make for a good snack option, and taking snacks between meals is a good way to control acidity harming the stomach lining.





Acidity: Taking two fresh fruits daily is a good strategy for controlling acidity.



While these are a few foods that prevent and control acidity and its symptoms, but they must be paired with a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle is a key to a healthy digestive system.





