Pulao is one of those comforting dishes we all crave during winter. With the season's bounty of fresh vegetables, you can whip up countless delicious dishes, and pulao is definitely one of them. It's a one-pot wonder made with simple whole spices and fresh veggies, delivering flavours that feel like a warm hug. The best part? It's super quick to make and doesn't require a long list of ingredients. Plus, it's a complete meal on its own-no need for any side sabzi or curry.





While matar pulao, gobhi pulao, and mixed veg pulao are winter staples, let's give them a fresh twist. This time, we're adding green gram pulao (aka chholia pulao) to your recipe list. Chholia, or green gram, is a winter-exclusive ingredient packed with protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Bonus: it's great for weight loss, thanks to its protein content. So, why not make the most of this seasonal gem? Trust us, once you try this recipe, it's going to be your winter favourite.

If you've never experimented with green gram pulao before, now's the time! It's not just delicious; it's also packed with nutrients, making it perfect for both lunch and dinner. Pair it with some bathua raita, tangy chutney, or your go-to pickle, and you've got a meal that's winter perfection on a plate.

Here Are Tips For Making the Perfect Green Chana Pulao

1. Choose the Right Rice:





Basmati rice works best for this recipe, giving the pulao its signature flavour and texture. Make sure to soak the rice for about 20 minutes before cooking. If you don't have basmati, regular rice will work too!





2. Cooking Green Gram:





Unlike black gram, green gram doesn't need hours of soaking. It cooks quickly, taking just 2-3 whistles in a pressure cooker.





3. Don't Skip Whole Spices:





Cardamom (green and black), cloves, and bay leaves are key to making the pulao aromatic and flavourful.

Ingredients for Green Chana Pulao

2 cups basmati rice





1 cup green gram (chholia)





1 onion (chopped)





1 tomato (chopped)





1 tsp cumin seeds





5 cloves





2 small cardamoms





1 big cardamom





2 bay leaves





1/2 tsp red chili powder





1/2 tsp turmeric powder





1 tsp biryani masala





3 tbsp oil





Salt to taste

Step-by-Step Recipe Of Green Chana Pulao | How To Make Green Chana Pulao:

Heat oil in a pressure cooker. Add cumin seeds and all the whole spices (cardamom, cloves, and bay leaves).





Toss in the chopped onion and sauté until golden brown.





Add the tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.





Mix in the green gram, followed by red chili powder, turmeric, coriander, and biryani masala. Stir well.





Add the soaked basmati rice and gently combine everything. Pour in one glass of water (adjust based on the rice type).





Season with salt, lemon juice, and fresh coriander. For an extra flavour boost, you can add a spoonful of desi ghee at this stage.





Close the lid of the pressure cooker. Cook for one whistle, then reduce the flame and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes.





Turn off the heat and allow the pressure to release naturally. Once done, fluff up the pulao with a fork and transfer it to a serving bowl.





Serve hot with your favourite side dish, and you're good to go!





If you're tired of the same old recipes, this winter-special pulao is just what you need to shake things up. It's healthy, easy to make, and loaded with flavour. Give it a shot - you'll thank us later!