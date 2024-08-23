We all have those days when cooking feels like too much effort, and we just want something quick and easy. That's where one-pot wonders come in! We usually think of khichdi, pulao, or biryani, but let's switch things up with something new. Enter South Indian one-pot rasam rice - a dish that's as comforting as it is simple. Perfect for those lazy days when you want something flavorful and satisfying, this rasam rice will quickly become a new favourite. Let's dive into this recipe and give your taste buds a fresh treat!





Also Read: 5 Genius Ways To Make Tawa Pulao Healthier Without Sacrificing Flavour

Easy Tips To Make Perfect One-Pot Rasam Rice:

Wash Your Ingredients:

This dish mixes rice and tur dal, so make sure to wash them well. Soak them together for about 15 minutes to get the best texture.





Soak Tamarind:





For that tangy kick, soak tamarind in hot water. This step is crucial for that classic rasam flavour.





Shallots or Onions:





Shallots are traditional, but if you don't have them, regular small onions will work just fine. Just chop them up and you're good to go!





Water Ratio:





Use four times as much water as the amount of rice and lentils. This ensures everything cooks perfectly and absorbs all the flavours.





Also Read: 4 Easy Tava Rice Recipes Packed With Irresistible Flavours

One-Pot Rasam Rice Recipe | How to Make One-Pot Rasam Rice

Heat oil and ghee in a pressure cooker. Toss in cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and shallots. Saute until fragrant, then add tomatoes and cook until they soften. Stir in red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, garam masala, and rasam powder. Saute briefly, then mix in the dal and rice. Pour in the water and throw in a bunch of fresh coriander leaves. Close the lid and cook until you hear three whistles. Your hot, comforting rasam rice is ready!





Serve your rasam rice with a dollop of desi ghee and a side of crispy papad. Sounds delicious, right? Next time you're not in the mood for elaborate cooking, give this dish a try. It just might become your family's new favourite!









