When it comes to breakfast, we all have our favourite picks - poha, sambar idli, upma, or parathas, to name a few. And let's admit, they taste incredibly delicious. But even the best dishes can get old after a while. That's when it's time to treat your taste buds to something new and exciting. If you're looking for unique breakfast recipes, you're at the right place. Introducing the Sindhi Paneer Koki, a game-changing flatbread packed with protein and flavour. With its perfect blend of creamy paneer, aromatic spices, and wholesome ingredients, this dish is sure to become your new breakfast obsession. MasterChef Neha Deepak Shah recently shared the recipe on her official Instagram page, so you can try it out for yourself!

What Is Sindhi Koki?

Sindhi koki is a traditional Sindhi flatbread made with whole wheat flour, spices and herbs. It's often stuffed with ingredients like paneer or veggies and is known for its crispy outside and soft inside. This flavourful bread is a staple in Sindhi cuisine and is enjoyed with various accompaniments.

What Makes Sindhi Paneer Koki A Must-Try?

Sindhi paneer koki is a must-try due to its unique blend of flavours and textures. The combination of crumbly paneer, aromatic spices, and crunchy exterior makes it a delicious and satisfying dish. Additionally, it's a versatile recipe that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Is Sindhi Paneer Koki Healthy?

Absolutely! This koki is prepared with a blend of whole wheat flour and millet flour, making it a super healthy option. Paneer provides a good source of protein, while the spices and herbs add antioxidants and flavour without excess calories. This dish is also highly versatile, allowing you to adjust the ingredients to suit your dietary needs and preferences.

What To Serve With Sindhi Paneer Koki?

Sindhi paneer koki can be served with a variety of accompaniments, such as:

Chai or masala tea for a traditional Indian breakfast

Raita or salad for a light and refreshing meal

Dal or vegetable curry for a more substantial meal

Pickles or chutneys for added flavour and spice

How To Make Paneer Koki At Home | Paneer Koki Recipe

Start by combining crumbled paneer, chopped onions, spring onions, green chillies and fresh coriander leaves on a large plate.

Add a pinch of salt, crushed spices, pomegranate seeds, and a dollop of ghee.

Next, mix in a blend of half wheat flour and half millet flour to create a base.

Gradually add water to prepare a stiff dough, perfect for shaping into thick discs.

Use a knife to create a crisscross pattern on each disc.

Heat a tawa over medium flame and cook the kokis until they turn golden brown and crispy.

Finish with a drizzle of warm ghee and serve hot to enjoy!

Tips To Make Perfect Paneer Koki At Home:

Balance The Flavours: Ensure the right balance of spices, salt, and tanginess from ingredients like green chillies and pomegranate seeds to give your paneer koki a complex flavour profile.

Ensure the right balance of spices, salt, and tanginess from ingredients like green chillies and pomegranate seeds to give your paneer koki a complex flavour profile. Get The Dough Right: Use a combination of wheat and millet flour to create a robust yet flaky dough. Make sure it's stiff enough to hold its shape but not too hard to roll out.

Use a combination of wheat and millet flour to create a robust yet flaky dough. Make sure it's stiff enough to hold its shape but not too hard to roll out. Don't Overcook: Cook the paneer koki on a medium heat until it's golden brown and crispy. Avoid overcooking, which can make it dry and hard.

Cook the paneer koki on a medium heat until it's golden brown and crispy. Avoid overcooking, which can make it dry and hard. Use Quality Paneer: Choose fresh, high-quality paneer that's crumbly and soft. This will ensure the filling is creamy and flavourful, making your paneer koki truly delicious.

Try making this Sindhi paneer koki recipe at home and let us know how it turns out in the comments below!