Let's be real, we've all been stuck in a food rut at some point, relying on the same old recipes to get us through the day. But what if I told you there's a dish that can shake things up and become your new go-to? Enter Sindhi Masala Rice Papad, the ultimate flavour bomb that's about to take your meals to the next level. Imagine the perfect combo of fluffy masala rice, crunchy papad and a blend of spices that'll leave you wanting more. Sounds like a winner, right? This recipe for this unique dish was shared by the Instagram page @picklesandwine.

What Makes Sindhi Masala Rice Papad So Special?

Sindhi masala rice papad gives an interesting twist to regular masala rice, both in terms of flavour and texture. The rice is prepared with masalas such as pav bhaji masala and garam masala, giving it a distinct flavour profile. Coriander leaves add a hint of freshness to the recipe. Furthermore, Sindhi papad adds crunchiness to the dish, making it truly one-of-a-kind.

How Is Sindhi Papad Different From Regular Papad?

Sindhi papad is distinct from regular papad due to its unique texture and flavour, which is achieved through a specific blend of spices and lentils. Unlike regular papad, Sindhi papad is often thinner and crisper, with a more distinct flavour.

What Pairs Well With Sindhi Masala Rice Papad?

This dish pairs best with freshly made boondi raita. It adds more crunch and balances out the green chillies and masalas in the rice. In addition to adding Sindhi papad to the rice, you can also opt for other varieties such as khichiya papad.

How To Make Sindhi Masala Rice Papad | Masala Rice Recipe

To make masala rice papad at home, follow these steps:

Heat oil in a pan and add jeera, fennel seeds and mustard seeds.

Once they start to crackle, add green chillies, curry leaves and chopped garlic.

Saute for about 30-60 seconds, then add sliced onions and saute until they become translucent.

Now, add red chilli powder, salt, cumin powder, coriander powder, pav bhaji masala, garam masala and a pinch of haldi. Mix well.

Finally, add the cooked rice to the pan and give it a good mix. Garnish with fresh coriander and crushed papad - enjoy!

Sindhi masala rice papad is ideal for days when you're in the mood to eat something light yet flavourful. Give it a try today and we are sure you'll fall in love with it at the first bite.