





Are you feeling tired? Have some chai! Are you stressed with the daily work? A cup of chai will make you feel better. Want to relax and drink something? Make chai! No matter the situation or season, a strong cup of kadak chai always makes everything better! Chai is one of those things that we all make and enjoy having. We love this hot drink so much that we even have our own preferences and ways to make it. Some of you might add extra ginger, some might add less milk, and some might make it with masalas. While there is no end to a classic chai recipe, the emotions for it all over the country are similar. However, no matter how you like your chai, this time, we suggest you give it a twist and try out Hyderabadi dum chai!





We all have heard endless praises about Hyderabad's cuisine and all the delectable dishes that this region offers. And among these dishes lies this classic and delicious dum chai. This recipe, which is also famously known as Irani chai, is unlike any other tea recipe that you have had. It's rich and creamy, making it a perfect drink to relish when craving something comforting. If you try out this recipe, we suggest that you pair it with freshly made biscuits. Take a look at the recipe below:

Hyderabadi Dum Chai Recipe: Here's How To Make Hyderabadi Dum Chai

Take two cups of water in a pan and bring it to a boil. Now add tea leaves and cardamom to this. Now in another pan, take some milk and simmer it till it thickens. Add the thickened milk to the boiling water. Now add some condensed milk also. Let this boil. Once done, pour in your cups and relish!











For the full recipe of this yummy chai, click here.











Try out this recipe for yourself and let us know how you like it taste. If you are in search of more such chai recipes, you can find them here.