The very idea of toast instantly reminds us of a crisp piece of bread loaded with butter. Much comforting, isn't it? But there is so much more that we can do with a hearty piece of toast. From making bread packed with eggs or veggies to one with just melted cheese on it - the possibilities of experimenting with toast are endless. In fact, options are many leaving us spoilt for choices. If you also want to spruce up your regular butter toast, then look no further as we have just the recipe you need! Here we bring you a delicacy from the streets of Hyderabad that instantly tug at heartstrings. It's called Hyderabadi toast.. In this dish, a mix of mashed potatoes, spices and chutney is made and then layered on deep-fried bread. It is then finally topped with bhujia or sev. Sounds delicious, isn't it?





This Hyderabadi toast makes for a perfect quick meal. Be it for a heavy breakfast or to pair with your cup of evening tea, this Hyderabadi toast can satiate your hunger anytime of the day. You can even serve it as a starter to your guests at any house party. So, what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and get going. Here's a detailed recipe of Hyderabadi toast for you.

How To Make Hyderabadi Toast | Hyderabadi Toast Recipe:

To make this dish, take boiled, mashed potatoes in a bowl. Now add red chilli powder, pepper, turmeric powder, chaat masala and salt as per taste. Mix everything well. Throw in freshly chopped coriander leaves as well. Now take a piece of bread and divide it into two pieces. Dip it a maida slurry and deep fry till crisp. Take it out and let it cool a bit.

Next, take the bread and spread green chutney and tamarind chutney. Put a layer of the prepared potato mash. Lastly, garnish it with sev/bhujia and coriander leaves and serve! Trust us, the recipe is as simple as it sounds.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





Make this delicious Hyderabadi toast today, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!



