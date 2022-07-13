Punjab is known for its rich culture, art and beautiful tourist destinations. Want to go sightseeing, witness some astonishing cultural performances, try some thrilling adventures, or taste some lip-smacking food? You name it and Punjab has it all. While speaking about its culinary offerings, it's a dream come true for foodies. From Amritsari Kulchas to Ludhiana's chicken tikka, butter chicken and more, the list is endless. Adding to this list, here we bring you one more Punjabi recipe. It is called Kasundi Fish Tikka. If you love to eat fish, you must try this Punjabi-style Kasundi Fish Tikka. And, you can make it at your own home by following some simple easy steps.





For the unversed, Kasundi is a mustard sauce widely used in Bengali cuisine. In this recipe, basa fillet is marinated in ginger-garlic paste, curd and a host of spices. The fish is then dipped into the kasundi sauce and grilled until perfection. Trust us, once you try this recipe, you will make it time and again.

Kasundi Fish Tikka Recipe: How To Make Fish Tikka

Start by making Kasundi sauce, take a food processor, add yellow and black mustard seeds. Add ginger, green chillies, turmeric powder, salt and sugar. Pulse it 2-3 times to get a coarse powder. Now add 1/4 cup water and pulse it again to get a consistent paste. Add the vinegar and pulse again. Lastly, add the lemon juice and blend well.

Now, for the fish tikka, wash the fish fillets, pat dry and prick once or twice with a fork. This will help to infuse the spices into the fish.





Next, add curd to a mixing bowl, whisk it lightly.





Now you know the drill, head straight to your kitchen, try out this recipe and let us know how you and your family liked it in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!









