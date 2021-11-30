Eggs are one of the most versatile and easy-to-make foods, especially when you don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. You can have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner and even for evening snacks. The versatility of an egg has no bounds - if you like to experiment in the kitchen, then this protein-rich food can be cooked in various ways. Take, for instance, egg curry! Delicious rich and velvety gravy, full of masalas and boiled eggs, make a wholesome meal to enjoy anytime. Plus, they are easy and quick to make. So, if a fiery egg curry makes your mouth water too, then here we bring you a delicious recipe of Kerala egg roast that you must try!





As the name suggests, this recipe comes from God's own land and has a spicy and fulfilling taste. You can quickly whip up this dish with just a few ingredients and enjoy it at any time. In this dish, you would first need to prepare a masala roast based on spices and then simply mix the boiled eggs in it. Once you make it, pair it with parotta/roti/naan or steamed rice for maximum indulgence. Check out how to make Kerala Egg Roast below:

Here How To Make Kerala Egg Roast | Easy Kerala Egg Roast Recipe

To make this, first, heat oil in a wok and add mustard seeds, cinnamon, fennel seeds and kalpasi along with curry leaves. Saute them well. Add onion, salt and bay leaf. Cook till onions are brown and soft. Then add tomatoes along with the ginger-garlic paste. Now add all the spices like chilli powder, garam masala, black pepper, turmeric and green chillies. Let it cook for about 10 minutes. Mix the prepared masala occasionally. Now make small slits in the boiled eggs and add them to the masala. Let it simmer for a while and serve hot!





Make this delicious egg recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!