Matcha is officially the flavour everyone is loving right now. What started in traditional Japanese tea ceremonies has now become a global obsession, showing up in everything, from lattes and desserts to smoothies and skincare routines. Packed with antioxidants and known for its smooth, steady energy boost (unlike the coffee jitters), matcha has become the perfect mix of health, taste, and aesthetic. Adding to its growing fanbase, Sara Tendulkar recently jumped on the trend. She shared her go-to matcha protein smoothie recipe in a quick, feel-good video, calling it a treat that's tasty, healthy, and even good for the skin. Her description? It tastes “like a hug from a Japanese cafe.” Honestly, we are sold.

Also Read: From Neem Juice To Tangdi Kebabs: A Look At Diljit Dosanjh's Recent Foodie Escapade





Sara began by loading the blender with a few pitted dates, one scoop of collagen peptides (that's where the skincare perks come in), and one scoop of vanilla protein.

She then added one teaspoon of matcha powder, one cup of unsweetened almond milk, and 1-2 tablespoons unsweetened almond butter. She then gave the mixture a good blend until it was smooth. Sara pours it into a glass with ice cubes.





The result is a sweet treat that appears to contain more than 35 grams of protein, besides being visually appealing. “It gives you steady energy without the crash of coffee,” Sara said.





Sara asked her friend to try the protein smoothie. "It's really good!" she exclaimed, giving it a thumbs up. Together, the two friends relished the cool beverage, enjoying the delectable flavour of the matcha-infused smoothie.





Her caption reads, “Over 30g of protein, with matcha and skincare benefits? Sounds like a dream to meeee,” sounding excited.





Also Read: From Kapil Sharma To Bhumi Pednekar: 7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Dropped Serious Weight, And How They Did It





Check out the post here:







Sara, a nutritionist by profession, often shares glimpses of her health-forward lifestyle on Instagram. Back in May, she gave fans a taste of her weekend indulgence, a South Indian food spread featuring masala dosa, ghee podi idli, rasam idli, neer dosa, tamarind rice, and an array of colourful chutneys and pickles. Read more here.





Whether it's a protein-packed smoothie or a plate full of comforting classics, we love being a part of Sara's foodie indulgences.