There's no fixed time to enjoy an egg dish. You can have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and you can also enjoy it as an evening snack. This protein-packed tiny wonder can be made in tons of ways- be it fried, hard boiled, poached or scrambled. From simple boiled egg to extravagant egg curry, there is an egg dish for everyone. Another incredible advantage of an egg dish is that it can go well with anything, be it rice, chapatis or even bread.





Amidst all the popular tandoori recipes, we have an innovative entrant to the list of Indian egg recipes. We all tend to gorge on more comfort snacks and fulfill all those cravings with something quick and healthy. So, here's an easy and nutritious recipe for you to try. Tandoori egg or egg tikka is devilled eggs coated with a variety of aromatic spices and onions, and served with mint chutney. In fact, tandoori eggs can also make your biryani exceptional and add that extra kick into it.





How To Make Tandoori Egg | Tandoori Egg Recipe

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is mix all the ingredients required for marination and keep it aside. Take boiled eggs and make slits in between the eggs by using a knife. Dip the eggs in the pool of marination mixture and rest them for at least 15-20 minutes. The final step is to grill them. You can also fry the eggs until they become golden brown. Then add a spoon of fresh cream, a few drops of lemon juice and sprinkle some chaat masala for some tanginess. Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve as a side dish with any biryani or pulao or have as it is as a snack.





When you are craving for something healthy and tasty, then this tandoori egg recipe can be a safe bet for you. Try this at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.