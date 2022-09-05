Kerala is one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in the country. Known for its long coastline, palm-lined beaches, serene hill stations and backwaters - this tropical paradise will leave you awestruck! As beautiful as this place is, its culinary offerings cannot be ignored. Kerala cuisine encompasses a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that are primarily cooked with coconut milk and flavourful spices. However, its non-vegetarian food is what truly sets it apart. Today, we bring you a lip-smacking Kerala-style chicken curry recipe that spells indulgence in every bite!





In this recipe of Kerala-style chicken curry, chicken pieces are sauteed and cooked with a host of flavourful masalas and curry leaves. It is a perfect dish for those who like their food to be spicy and flavourful. The best part about this recipe is that you can prepare it in just 30 mins. Pair it with some boiled rice and indulge in its goodness. Let's take a look at the recipe:

Kerala-Style Chicken Curry Recipe: How To Make Kerala-Style Chicken Curry

To begin with the recipe, first, heat some oil in a pan. Add sliced onions, green chilli, ginger-garlic paste and saute well. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and chicken masala. Mix well. Add tomato and cook till it becomes soft.

Now, add the chicken pieces and combine them well with the masalas. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for some time. Add salt and water. Allow it to cook for another 15 minutes. Lastly, add pepper powder, curry leaves and coriander leaves. Kerala-style chicken curry is ready!





Sounds easy, right? Make this flavourful and super easy chicken curry recipe for your loved ones. Do let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.