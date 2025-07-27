In the lively N Block Market of Greater Kailash 1, La Isla is one of those rare restaurants that feels like a true escape. The moment I stepped inside, I forgot I was in Delhi-it felt more like I had stumbled into a breezy tropical cafe somewhere along the Spanish coast or a beachside Latin American town. And as I discovered over the course of a long, leisurely meal, the magic of La Isla lies not just in its aesthetic, but in the heart and hospitality that runs through every detail.





The space itself is stunning. Designed by Chromed Design Studio, the interiors are warm and coastal- think soft beige tones, sea blues, leafy greens, and natural textures that instantly put you at ease.





Founder Kripa Sial and her mother, who were as warm as the space itself, shared stories of their travels through Latin America, Mexico, and Spain-where the idea for La Isla took root-and how they wanted to bring a slice of that island-inspired joy back to Delhi. Their passion was infectious, and their food and cocktail recommendations spot-on.

Every dish we tried was a standout-not a single miss, which is honestly rare these days. We began with the Tacos-fresh, flavourful, and beautifully plated-followed by the Prawn Plancha, which was perfectly seared and packed with coastal zest. The Burrata Pomodoro Linguini was silky and comforting, and the Paella brought the unmistakable aroma and soul of a seaside kitchen to our table. For the health-conscious, La Isla also offers a great range of gluten-free options, from tacos and pizza to pasta and quinoa bowls-without ever compromising on taste.

Cocktails here are an experience on their own. Their bar menu, heavy on tequila, gin, and mezcal, features drinks that are both bold and balanced. I especially appreciated how the drinks complemented the food without overpowering it.





We wrapped up the meal with The Tres Leches - it was rich but airy. It was so good that it had us fighting over the last spoonful.

But beyond the food and drinks, what makes La Isla so special is the experience. There's live music, great energy, and a genuine sense of joy in the air.





Needless to say, I've already recommended it to half my WhatsApp list-and yes, I'm planning my next visit soon.