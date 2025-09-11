If you have ever strolled through the streets of Lucknow, you know that the city is not just about its nawabi history and grand architecture - it is also about food that carries centuries of tradition. Every lane has its own aroma: the smoky grills of Galouti Kabab, the fragrant rice of Lucknowi Biryani, and the rich gravies of Nihari bubbling away in large pots. Awadhi cuisine is built on patience and precision, turning everyday ingredients into dishes fit for royalty. Adding to this proud line-up is the Lucknowi Kofta Curry, also called Lucknowi Kofta Ka Salan. With juicy meatballs simmered in a spiced, yoghurt-based gravy, this recipe captures the indulgence of a royal kitchen and brings it to your dining table.





Also Read: How To Make Hyderabadi Kofta Curry For An Indulging Dinner

Lucknowi Kofta Curry Recipe And Its Unique Taste

Lucknowi Kofta Curry is prepared in two stages. First, the koftas are made by combining mutton mince with onions, whole spices, and aromatic powders. These are deep-fried until golden and cooked through. The second step is preparing the curry, a yoghurt-based gravy with onions, chickpea flour, and a mix of ground and whole spices. Compared to a korma, the gravy is thinner but every spoonful is rich in flavour. That balance of delicate texture and strong seasoning makes it one of the most celebrated non-vegetarian dishes from Lucknow.

Ingredients For Lucknowi Kofta Curry

Kofta Ingredients (Meatballs)

500 gm mutton mince (keema)

2 tbsp poppy seeds

4-5 onions

2 tbsp roasted gram flour

1 tsp degi red chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp coriander powde

1/2 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

Mustard oil for deep-frying or curry

Curry Ingredients

1 cup plain yoghurt (dahi)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

2 black cardamoms (badi elaichi)

2-3 cloves (laung)

1-inch stick cinnamon (dalchini)

1 bay leaf (tej patta)

Salt to taste

Also Read: Keema Ke Kofte Recipe: This Delicious Kofta Curry Will Amp Up Your Dinner Spread

Step-By-Step Method To Make Lucknowi Kofta Curry

How To Prepare Koftas

Wash the mutton mince thoroughly and drain all the water. The mince must be completely dry before use.

Grind the poppy seeds and roasted gram flour into a fine powder. In the same jar, add the mince along with one-inch piece of ginger and garlic, and grind into a smooth paste.

Transfer the paste into a bowl. Add half of the poppy seed and gram flour powder, finely chopped onions, green chillies, and all the powdered spices. Mix thoroughly and keep aside.

Heat mustard oil in a kadhai. Shape the mixture into small balls and fry on medium flame. Cooking on medium ensures the koftas are cooked evenly inside without burning on the outside.

How To Prepare The Curry

After frying the koftas, fry two onions in the same oil and keep aside.

Grind two onions, a one-inch piece of ginger, 7 to 8 garlic cloves, and green chillies into a paste.

Heat two tablespoons of oil in a pan. Add the whole spices and sauté until fragrant.

Add the onion paste, followed by the powdered spices. Fry for two minutes. Whisk a cup of yoghurt and gradually mix it into the paste, cooking for another two minutes.

Add salt and water to adjust consistency and allow the gravy to simmer.

Place the fried koftas into the curry and cook on medium flame for about 5 minutes so they soak up the flavours.

Finish with garam masala, chopped coriander leaves, and a splash of kewda water. Simmer for two minutes and switch off the flame.

A fragrant Lucknowi Kofta Curry is now ready. It pairs beautifully with tandoori roti, naan, or kulcha.

Serving Suggestions For Lucknowi Kofta Curry

Lucknowi Kofta Curry is rich and versatile, making it ideal for festive meals. It pairs beautifully with:

Indian breads like tandoori roti, naan, or lachha paratha.

Rice dishes such as jeera rice, vegetable pulao, or Lucknowi biryaniFestive thalis where it balances well with dals, raitas, and kebabs

Whether for a family dinner or a special celebration, this curry works as the showstopper dish.

Cooking Tips For Perfect Koftas

To make sure your koftas stay soft and do not break in the gravy, keep these tips in mind:

Ensure the mince is completely dry before mixing in the spices.

Add gram flour or poppy seed powder as a binder to hold the mixture together.

Fry on medium flame so the koftas cook evenly inside without turning hard.

Add the koftas to the curry only after the gravy has simmered, allowing them to absorb flavour without disintegrating.

Storage And Reheating Tips

Lucknowi Kofta Curry can be prepared in advance, making it convenient for festive occasions.

Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to two days.

Reheat on low flame, adding a splash of water if the gravy has thickened.

Avoid overcooking during reheating to prevent the koftas from turning hard.

Vegetarian Alternatives To Lucknowi Kofta Curry

For those who prefer vegetarian food, the recipe can be easily adapted. Replace the mutton mince with grated paneer to prepare koftas. Cashew paste can be added to the curry for a richer and creamier texture. Vegetarian kofta curry pairs just as well with naan, pulao, vegetable biryani, or lachha paratha, making it equally indulgent and festive.