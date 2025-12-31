A person who went for a job interview in Gurugram received something that candidates may not expect: a snack and a cold beverage. They took to Reddit to share their experience, and the post has received a lot of interest online. The Reddit user explained that they had gone for a walk-in interview, which they had seen posted on LinkedIn the same day. They revealed that they had shown up with "no preparation," because they simply wanted to test their software skills and learn how to answer interview questions. Their aim was to understand the current job market and the work culture at other companies.





The user shared a photo of the refreshments the company provided: a crispy samosa and a small cold drink bottle. Take a look below:







Here's how some Reddit users reacted to the viral post in the comments:





"Very nice gesture by a company. Such small actions reflect the culture of the company and help to build up an image in a positive way. I think these small things are always remembered by a candidate."

"Ye to humara bonus hai." ["This is what our bonus looks like."]

"Interview mein juice. Salary mein peanuts. Yay!" ["Juice for interview, peanuts for salary. Yay!"]

"Job Tension + carbs + deep fried palm oil + sugar. = Diabetes. Good company."

"Where is protein? Giving junk food, a big NO."

"It would have been better if they provided biryani with diet coke."

"Here is a company that gives something to eat and here I am working for a company that gave upma as dinner for the annual day."

"Wow. I have seen companies that do not even offer tea to new recruits. The worst is that the last company I was working at did not provide tea for interns."

"I went to DLF tech park and the company offered me a full lunch. It was executive thali from the mess, though I did not make it to the HM round."





Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims by the Reddit users.





