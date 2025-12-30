In winter, our bodies naturally crave meals that are hearty, warming, and nourishing, and that is where bajra takes centre stage. Known as pearl millet, bajra has been a trusted winter staple across India for centuries, especially in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Its natural ability to generate heat, combined with a rich profile of nutrients, makes it ideal for cold days when energy and comfort matter most. Beyond its health benefits, bajra is incredibly versatile and transforms into rustic rotis, wholesome khichdi, and even savoury bakes. If you are looking to add seasonal grains to your winter menu, these bajra-based dishes promise warmth, flavour, and nourishment in every bite.





Also Read: 6 Delicious Winter Sabzis That Boost Protein Naturally

Why Bajra Is a Winter Superfood | Bajra Health Benefits

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls bajra “the millet of the winters” for good reason. This humble grain is naturally warming, filling, and perfect for cold months. Rich in complex carbs and minerals like iron and magnesium, bajra provides sustained energy, supports bone and brain health, and even helps arrest hair fall. It has high fibre that aids digestion, and keeps you fuller for longer, making it ideal for winter cravings.

“If you have been running low on haemoglobin or feeling a little low, bajra is for you,” says Rujuta. She recommends enjoying it as a roti, a ladoo, or even cooking it into a comforting rab. Bajra not only boosts strength and energy but also keeps the body warm from within, just what you need to thrive through the winter chill.

Here Are 6 Bajra Recipes Perfect For Winter Warmth And Comfort

1. Bajra Roti With Ghee

A winter classic for a reason, bajra roti is dense, earthy and deeply satisfying. Made with bajra flour and warm water, these rotis pair beautifully with jaggery, white butter or a bowl of hot lasun chutney. A drizzle of ghee not only enhances flavour but also boosts warmth, making it perfect for cold mornings and hearty lunches.

2. Bajra Khichdi

Comfort food gets a winter-ready upgrade with bajra khichdi. Cooked with moong dal, seasonal vegetables and mild spices, this dish is nourishing and easy on the stomach. Bajra's slow-digesting nature makes the khichdi extra filling, while a spoon of ghee on top adds richness and warmth, ideal for chilly evenings.

3. Bajra Upma

This winter-friendly twist on classic upma swaps rava for bajra. Lightly roasted bajra flour cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions and vegetables creates a wholesome, warming breakfast. It keeps you energised through cold mornings and works well for those looking to add more millets to their everyday meals.

4. Bajra Thepla

Soft yet hearty, bajra theplas are a winter staple in many Gujarati homes. Mixed with spices, curd and a little oil, these flatbreads stay soft longer and are perfect for breakfast or travel. Pair them with curd, pickle or garlic chutney for a comforting, cold-weather meal.

5. Bajra Vegetable Handvo

Handvo made with bajra flour brings warmth and texture to this traditional savoury cake. Loaded with bottle gourd, carrots and spices, it is slow-cooked to develop a crisp crust and soft centre. Enjoy it hot with green chutney and a cup of chai on winter evenings.

6. Bajra Ladoo With Jaggery

Winter desserts need to comfort and nourish, and bajra ladoos do both. Roasted bajra flour mixed with ghee, jaggery and nuts creates a warming taste that is rich in flavour. These ladoos are especially popular in winter for their energy-boosting and heat-generating properties.

Tips For Cooking With Bajra

Here are some tips for cooking with bajra at home:





1. Kneading the Dough: Bajra flour lacks gluten, so the dough can crack easily. Use warm water and knead in small portions for smoother rotis. Adding a little wheat flour can help bind it better.





2. Soaking for Better Texture: If using whole bajra grains, soak them overnight before cooking to reduce cooking time and improve digestibility.





3. Pair with Ghee or Oil: Bajra tends to be dry, so adding ghee or oil while cooking enhances taste and prevents dryness.





4. Serve Hot: Bajra-based dishes harden as they cool. Always serve rotis and khichdi fresh and warm for the best texture.





5. Experiment with Flavours: Bajra pairs beautifully with jaggery, garlic chutney, seasonal greens, and curd. Try adding spices like ajwain or jeera for extra warmth and aroma.





Also Read: How To Make A Soft Rava Cake Without An Oven Or Fancy Equipment





Now you know how bajra is beneficial for your winter diet. So, go on and add bajra to your food routine.