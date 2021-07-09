Remember the time before Covid when we used to get down the metro stations or the rickshaws and directly make our way into a fast food restaurant? Those were the days when we would quickly grab a bite of our favourite items and be on our way to work or home. But unfortunately, those tales are long gone. Now, we need to be in our homes and maintain social distancing. We know that you also must be missing the yummy burger, fries and ice creams, just like we do. But what if we tell you that you can easily make some of your favourite restaurants' dishes at home?! Yes, that's right! Read on.





We all have one or two favourite dishes that we never fail to order without even looking at the menu. For many, it is Pizza Mcpuff! Pizza McPuff is a whole meal in itself, with a crunchy outside and a saucy, cheesy filling- this dish is worth the hype! And if you are also missing the tasty McPuff, then fret not because we bring you a recipe of Pizza McPuff that will taste the same as you get it in the restaurant.





Make this whenever you are hungry; this recipe will also be a hit among your kids, and it can be a great snack option.

How To Make Pizza McPuff | McPuff Recipe:

First, mix atta, sooji, oil, baking powder and salt in a bowl and knead a dough.





Mix chopped onions, tomatoes, capsicum and paneer and add salt, black pepper, red chilli flakes and oregano to the veggies and mix well.





Now divide the dough into balls and roll it out. Cut its edges with a knife to make it square in shape. Now, cut the square roti into two parts that are rectangular in shape.





Dab some water on the edges of one rectangle piece. Place the paneer filling and close. Heat some olive oil in a pan, place the puffs, and cover the pan to rise and cook with the steam.





Click here for the full recipe of Pizza McPuff.





Make this recipe and let us know how you liked it!









