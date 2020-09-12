Watch: Instant Bread Pizza Pocket (Puff) Recipe That You Can Make In Minutes 

This quick and easy bread pizza pocket recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Crispy pizza pocket is loved by all, especially, kids.

Here is an easy recipe of instant pizza pocket made with bread.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

We all love a large cheesy pizza but there's another similar food that is just as good. Hint- It's crispy, cheesy and makes for a great snack. You guessed it right - we are talking about pizza pocket or pizza puff. Stuffed with a filling of colourful vegetables, these pizza pockets are usually made with flour pockets that are rolled and filled with the stuffing, and then deep fried. Although, making pizza pocket at home is fairly easy, we have an easier recipe for you that will help you get instant pizza pocket in less than 30 minutes.





The regular recipe of pizza pocket required you to first knead dough and then rolling it to make the covering of the pocket. This pizza pocket recipe eliminates this step entirely. Instead, you make your pizza puff with readymade bread!





We found this amazing recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. You straight away have to saute chopped onion and garlic with vegetables like carrot, capsicum, tomatoes, peas and sweet corns. Pizza sauce and tomato sauce are added to give additional flavours and also spices like oregano and chilli flakes are added. (You can use red chilli powder instead of chilli flakes). Make sure that the veggies are not over-cooked and retain their crunchiness. Then add grated Mozzarella cheese or any pizza-special cheese and your stuffing is ready. This stuffing is placed on bread slices, rolled to make a thin bread pizza base. The pockets are secured with a thick maida slurry and deep fried till brown and crispy. You can even bake or air fry the pizza puffs if you want less oil in your meal.

Watch: Instant Pizza Pocket Recipe Video -



(Also Read: 5 Bread Snacks To Pair With Your Evening Cup Of Tea)













