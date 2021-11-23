The first time I tasted a pickle, I clearly remember feeling a zing on my tongue, followed by a burst of flavours in my mouth. Since that day, pickles have been an inseparable part of my meals. Whether it was a spicy mirchi ka achar or an aam ka achar bursting with oil and masalas - I have jars full of variety in my home. But in all these varieties, neembu ka achar has been my forever favourite! And I am sure, that you too, would at least be having a jar of it on your kitchen counters. After all, who doesn't love that tangy and zingy taste?! While most of us add a spoonful of it on top of our parathas, khichdi, rice or anything for that lip-smacking taste, did you know that neembu ka achar also has many health benefits? Well, this may sound surprising, but adding these fermented lemons mixed with essential spices can help to aid your health in many ways! You can read about them below:





Here Are 7 Health Benefits Of Neembu Achar (Lemon Pickle):

1. Boosts Immunity

In the last two years, we all have become wary of our health. With focusing on building and increasing our immunity, we have added many ingredients to our diet. Lemon pickle, too, can help in boosting immunity. It is known to be rich in complex vitamin B that can help in the same.

2. Rich In Vitamin C

It's high in vitamin C, which enhances heart health, strengthens the immune system, and protects against chronic diseases. It, together with citric acid, aids in the absorption of nutrients such as iron, preventing anaemia.

3. Strengthens Bones

Our bone strength may suffer from age. This is caused by a deficiency in iron and calcium. Calcium, vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium-rich foods can help maintain your bones healthy. These essential vitamins are said to be found in a lemon pickle.

4. Aids In Blood Flow

High or low blood pressure can be caused by fluctuations in blood flow, both of which are harmful in ways. Including a minimal amount of lemon pickle in your diet can aid in blood flow improvement.

5. Rich In Nutrients

Lemons are natural anti-oxidants. Pickles are preserved in oil, water, sodium, and sugar, and they provide a lot of nutrients to the meal.

6. Improves Digestion

Lemon pickle is a natural preservative that aids in the treatment of digestive issues. Lemon enzymes may help in producing bile. As a result, it aids in the detoxification process.

7. May Improve Heart Health

Heart health is one of the most critical aspects of our life. This pickle is said to be is low in fat and cholesterol and high in flavour, making it an excellent, flavorful addition to your diet.





With so many benefits to this, you can make this achar easily at your home! And we have just the recipe you need. The recipe that we bring you today has less use of oil and more spices. Read it below:

Here Is The Recipe Of Neembu Achar | Lemon Pickle Recipe

To make this, wash and pat dry the lemons and cut them into small pieces. Place them in a clean bowl or vessel and add salt. In a pan, dry roast fenugreek and red chillies one by one. Place in a blender and powder finely. Add this powder along with turmeric powder to the salt lemon mixture. In a small pan, add sesame oil and add mustard seeds and asafoetida. When the mustard seeds crackle, switch off the flame. Add the oil to the lemon mixture and mix well. Lastly, store it in a clean, dry container, bottle or ceramic pot for at least two days before use.





For the full recipe of neembu achar, click here.





Even though this achar is delicious and nutritious, it is always better to consult a medical expert before adding heaps of lemon pickle in your meals if you have any allergies or health issues. And always remember, moderation is the key to consuming it!





So, make this achar and let us know how you liked the taste of it.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.