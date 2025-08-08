Parineeti Chopra is back with another foodie update on Instagram, and she has caught our attention. The yummy-looking treat featured this time is a burrito. However, it is not the traditional version of this popular delicacy. Parineeti's burrito was not only decidedly healthy, but it was also a desi twist on the regular kind. She took to her Instagram stories to show off her treat and list the ingredients used for making it. She was also quite proud of eating such a wholesome delight. Posting another photo of it, she wrote, "Closeup bhi dekh lo. Aur mere se impress ho jao. [See the closeup too. And be impressed by me.] Bye."





How To Make Parineeti Chopra's Healthy Desi Burrito

Parineeti Chopra's burrito is full of flavour and nutrients. It is also easy to make. Different ingredients provide fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. This is why a burrito like this could be a complete meal in itself. It's perfect for people on the go who need a quick and satiating dish. It could also be suitable for weight loss diets.

Here's what you need to make this burrito at home:

Jowar roti

Brown rice

Rajma

Palak (Spinach)

Tomatoes

Spices

Greek yoghurt

Parmesan cheese

Green chilli







Parineeti Chopra recently gave us a close look at another healthy snack. She relished a homemade papdi chaat that seemed quite nourishing. She revealed that air-fried mini besan rotis were used as the 'papdi.' It was mixed with Greek yoghurt and a few common chaat ingredients. She wrote, "Do yourself a favour and make this healthy protein chaat at home." Read more about Parineeti Chopra's protein chaat recipe.





We hope Parineeti Chopra continues to share foodie sneak peeks like these!