Our country boasts some of the most delicious and rich chicken curries that are famous worldwide, and Butter Chicken sure does top that list. What makes Butter Chicken stand apart is undoubtedly the use of dollops of butter and cream that give it the signature sweet and creamy flavour. But, what if we told you that you can make an extremely appetizing plate of butter chicken without even a tiny spoon of butter? If you are gasping in disbelief, let us assure you that yes - there is such a thing knows as - No-butter Butter Chicken and we've got the recipe for you to try.





(Also read : 6 Low Fat Snacks to Carry to Work to Keep You Going)

Enjoy this low fat butter chicken that you can easily make at home

The No-butter Butter chicken is ideally fit for people looking for low-fat alternatives to their favourite dishes, but the recipe is so simple and delicious that we don't mind entirely shifting to this version of Butter Chicken as well. Some of the tips for making your No-butter Butter chicken creamy and luscious is frying all the ingredients in the same oil so the flavours remain intact, marinating it for a slightly longer period, and the biggest secret is using almond cream to give the curry just the creamy touch that it requires. Interested to try this healthy version out? Read on to find the recipe

How To Make No-Butter Butter Chicken l No-Butter Butter Chicken Recipe:

In a bowl, take boneless chicken breast pieces and marinate it with curd, ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, haldi, salt and let it sit for some time. In another pan heat some oil and add onions tomatoes and whole spices which you will blend later to make the gravy. In the same oil, fry the chicken, and add the ground gravy to it. Blend soaked and blanched almonds into a fine paste and add to the gravy, just let it cook for some time and you are done. Serve hot with a plate of rice or soft rotis. Read the detailed recipe here.





(Also read: Weight Loss: How To Make Easy, Healthy Low-Fat Pepper Chicken (Recipe Inside))





There you go, a no-butter butter chicken recipe that will be as creamy and delicious as the original one. Try making this and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.