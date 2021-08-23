There's nothing more satisfying than a bowl full of butter chicken along with garlic naan, mint chutney and onion rings. Indeed, it is a match made in heaven. Creamy, luscious and delicious, butter chicken is a heavenly blend of aromatic spices, cream, tomato gravy and succulent chicken pieces. From butter chicken biryani and noodles to butter chicken meatballs and much more, there's an array of butter chicken fusion recipes you can experiment at home and the best part is all of these recipes taste delicious. One such lip-smacking recipe is butter chicken tikka. Sounds interesting, right? A combination of two ever popular north Indian delicacies - tikka and butter chicken gravy!





Masala chicken tikka pieces dipped in butter chicken gravy, this fusion chicken recipe is easy to make, delicious and needs no longer hours of marination. Prepare it as an appetizer for the impromptu guest gatherings or any special occasion, this recipe will win everybody's heart in no time. Wondering how to make this recipe? Read on.

How To Make Butter Chicken Tikka l Butter Chicken Tikka Recipe:

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is prepare butter chicken gravy with cream, cashew nuts, yogurt along with tomato gravy and all the necessary spices. Give it a good stir for about 10-15 minutes.





Meanwhile, prepare chicken tikka with small boneless chicken pieces dipped in a masala curd gravy. Mix well. Once done, put in the skewers and roast it until tender. If you do not have tandoor at home. You can also roast it in the oven and add burnt coal later for that smokey flavour. Squeeze some lemon juice on the top and pair it up with mint chutney, onion rings and your wholesome delish is ready to relish.





Remember, you can also use leftover butter chicken gravy for this recipe.





Click here for the detailed step-by-step recipe of butter chicken tikka.





Prepare this quick and easy butter chicken tikka recipe for your family and friends and let us know their reactions in the comment section below.









