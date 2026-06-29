Street-style chole masala is loved for its rich aroma, deep colour, and perfectly balanced spices. The best part is that you can recreate these bold flavours at home using just one pressure cooker and a simple tempering. This one-pot method saves time while allowing the chickpeas to absorb flavours from whole spices, tea leaves, onion, and tomato during cooking. A final smoky tempering with mustard oil, ginger, Kashmiri chilli, and kasuri methi adds an authentic street-style touch. Whether served with bhature, kulcha, rice, or roti, this homemade chole masala delivers comforting flavours without complicated steps. Follow this easy recipe to make a delicious restaurant-style dish in your own kitchen.

Why This Recipe Is So Popular

One-pot cooking makes the recipe simple, quick, and easy to clean.

Slow cooking under pressure helps the chickpeas absorb deep flavours.

The tea pouch gives the chole a rich, dark street-style colour naturally.

The final mustard oil tempering adds a bold aroma and authentic taste.

It pairs well with bhature, kulcha, jeera rice, paratha, or chapati.

How To Make One-Pot Street-Style Chole Masala

Ingredients





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For Pressure Cooking

2 cups chickpeas (soaked overnight)

2 onions, roughly chopped

3 tomatoes, roughly chopped

2-3 green chillies

1 tea pouch made with tea leaves

2 bay leaves

1 black cardamom

4-5 cloves

1-inch cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Water as required

After Pressure Cooking

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

2 teaspoons chole masala

2 tablespoons tamarind water or 1 teaspoon amchur powder

For the Tempering

2 tablespoons mustard oil

2 tablespoons ginger, cut into thin strips

1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 teaspoon kasuri methi

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Photo Credit: Pexels

Step 1: Pressure Cook Everything Together





Add soaked chickpeas, whole spices, tea pouch, onion, tomato, green chillies, salt, and enough water to a pressure cooker. Cook for 5-6 whistles, then turn off the heat and let the pressure release naturally.





Step 2: Add the Spice Mix





Open the cooker and remove the tea pouch. Add red chilli powder, chole masala, and tamarind water or amchur powder. Mix well and simmer on low heat for a few minutes.





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Step 3: Prepare the Tempering





Heat mustard oil in a small pan. Add ginger strips, Kashmiri red chilli powder, and kasuri methi. Cook for just 2-3 seconds, making sure the spices do not burn.





Step 4: Finish the Chole





Pour the hot tempering over the chole and cover immediately with a lid. Let it rest briefly so the smoky flavour blends into the curry.





Step 5: Garnish and Serve





Open the lid, mix well, and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with bhature, kulcha, rice, or any Indian bread of your choice.





This one-pot street-style chole masala recipe uses simple ingredients to create bold flavours, making it an easy and satisfying dish that tastes just like your favourite roadside chole.