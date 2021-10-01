Undoubtedly, paneer is one of the most versatile ingredients in Indian kitchen. Whether you make gravy, curry or snacks like tikkas or cutlets, paneer makes any dish delicious and wholesome every time! And with a majority of vegetarians in our country, paneer indeed comes handy every time. While we are sure that you must have made all kinds of dishes from paneer, here we bring you a recipe of paneer korma - a creamy and spicy delight that is a must-try! Made with a careful blend of spices, yoghurt and fried paneer cubes - this recipe has a royal taste and can easily be made with everyday home ingredients.





Paneer korma is a simple dish that has a rich and luscious taste that you will enjoy devouring. In this recipe, fried and crunchy paneer cubes are added in thick tomato gravy that is mixed in spices and cashew paste for a yummy taste. Pair this delicious recipe with a naan, sliced onions and green chutney for the ultimate indulgence. Read the recipe below.

How To Make Paneer Korma | Paneer Korma Recipe

Take a pan and add chopped tomatoes, onion, dry red chilli, ginger, garlic, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaf and roast them. Once roasted, blend it together.

Then in add them to a pan and let it cook. Till the gravy cooks, take paneer cubes and pan-fry them.





In the gravy, then add red chilli powder, pepper, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt to taste. Mix well. Add some yoghurt and cook again. Then throw in paneer cubes. Cook on medium heat for five minutes and then on low heat for additional five minutes. Once done, take it out in a bowl and garnish with fried onions!





For the full recipe of Paneer Korma, click here.





Make this yummy paneer recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.



