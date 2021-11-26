What happens when we have sudden guests arriving at home? While some rush to their kitchen pantry to check what all food/ingredients they have to whip up a delicious meal, others believe in ordering in food - but keeping safety and hygiene in mind, it's still not a viable option, right? Well, fret not! This is where a humble pulao comes to our rescue, sitting right between a plate of bland rice and exotic biryani, a pulao is just the quick dish you need to amp up your meal. You must have heard of many paneer-based pulao recipes, right? But what we have here today is beyond compare. Made with tiny pearls of paneer, this royal dish is called the Paneer Moti Pulao.

Paneer Pulao is one of the most beloved veg pulao recipes

Before you start freaking out, no, it doesn't require you to cook actual pearls for the recipe! In fact, all you need is some paneer, basic Indian spices, and your delectable spread is ready. Shape well-mashed paneer into tiny pearls and either sautee them slightly or leave it as is, top the rich and aromatic pulao with these paneer pearls and serve hot. Your friends and family are sure to be impressed by this interesting dish the next time you make it. Interested to try it out? Here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Paneer Moti Pulao l Easy Paneer Moti Pulao Recipe:

Wash and soak rice for some time. In a thick bottomed pan let the rice boil along with ghee and whole spices like bay leaf, cinnamon sticks, cardamom, etc. Once 70% done keep it aside and prepare the paneer pearls. Mix paneer and salt and mash well. Lightly fry this until golden brown. In another pan prepare the pulao by adding onions and peas along with the rice and top it off with the paneer pearls. Garnish with fried onions and serve hot.





Will you be trying out this indulgent dish? What are you planning to pair it with? Let us know in the comments below.