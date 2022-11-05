Let's be honest: we all want something delicious and crispy to go with our 'sham ki chai.' Due to their short preparation time, fried snacks are comparatively simple to make. The ingredients are dipped into the batter and deep-fried until golden. That's all we need to do. Bonda, bhajji, vada pav, pakoda, the choices are endless. Even though we adore these quintessential snacks, we sometimes yearn for something new, for a change of taste. Here we bring to you a crispy and flavourful paneer nuggets recipe that will add some variety to your snack menu. It tastes great and is just as simple to prepare.





To prepare this, all you need is a handful of easily available ingredients from your kitchen pantry. The best part is this snack recipe gets ready in just a matter of minutes. You do not have to put in back-breaking efforts and time in making this. Be it for a party or simply to enjoy with your tea-time, this recipe works for all. Let's learn how to make it at home.





Paneer Nuggets Recipe: How To Make Paneer Nuggets

To begin with, take a large mixing bowl, add ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, and salt to taste. Then add some chopped coriander leaves and a few drops of lemon juice. Mix everything well.





Now, add paneer cubes into the bowl and coat them well. Cover and set aside for a few minutes. Meanwhile, make maida batter. Take a bowl, add cornflour, maida, pepper and salt to taste. Add water as required and mix well. Make sure there are no lumps.





Lastly, dip the paneer cubes into the batter, then coat them with breadcrumbs and deep-fry until crispy and golden. Voila, your delicious snack is ready to relish. For more such crispy and delicious tea-time snacks, click here for some of our best recipes.





