Post a long and tiring day of work, we can't help but crave something delicious to relax and de-stress! We wish to eat something lavish and decadent like fried rice or noodles but we refrain from satisfying our cravings over a weekday. Why so? We shouldn't stop ourselves from eating what we want! Let's reward ourselves for all the hard work we put in our work by indulging in our cravings. If you are looking for an easy and delicious recipe to prepare for dinner, then we have found the recipe for prawn-fried rice for you. This no-muss and no-fuss recipe is ideal for mid-week indulgence as it is quick and delicious too.











This seafood recipe is going to be a hit among Indo-Chinese food lovers! With the familiar flavours of chilli sauce, soy sauce, ginger and garlic, this fried rice recipe also has chicken and bacon. If you don't eat bacon at home, then you can skip adding this meat to your fried rice. All you need to do is stir fry the sauces, vegetables, meats and rice. You can serve this fried rice with your choice of Indo-Chinese gravy and you will get a complete party meal.





Also Read: Watch: Make This Paneer Dosa For A Crispy And Masaledaar Breakfast

Prawn Fried Rice Recipe: How To Make Prawn Fried Rice At Home

Start by stir-frying bacon, prawns and chicken. Once the meats are semi-cooked, add the carrots, ginger and garlic. Mix till the garlic releases a raw aroma. Pour in sauces like sweet chilli sauce, and soy sauce. Season the mixture with salt and pepper. Add the cooked rice and toss it well. Once the spices are soaked in the rice, garnish with chopped coriander. The prawn fried rice is ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Prawn Fried Rice.











Sounds delicious, right?! Make this prawn fried rice at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.