"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day", we have heard this saying so many times and yet we tend to just skip out on this important meal. Either we are too late to prepare a proper breakfast or we are too lazy to cook anything in the morning. This is where a sandwich comes to our rescue! Just some slices of bread come together to make a wholesome and delicious meal. And, the best part of a sandwich is that it can be ready in no time. If you are looking for a quick and delicious sandwich recipe, then we have the right recipe for you - a rainbow sandwich!











If you'd love to have a sandwich that not only tastes delicious but also looks extravagant, then this rainbow sandwich is the one for you! With colours like green, red, purple and white, this sandwich is a colourful delight for foodies.





Rainbow Sandwich Recipe: How To Make Rainbow Sandwich For Breakfast

This is a quadruple-layered sandwich and requires four slices of bread. Start by spreading the pudina chutney on one side of the bread. Place the cucumbers on top of the pudina chutney side of the bread. On another slice, spread pudina chutney. Place beetroot on the plain side of the bread. Close beetroot sandwich with plain bread. Spread mayonnaise on top. On the fourth slice, spread mayonnaise and tomato ketchup. Place it on top of the mayonnaise side of the sandwich. Place tomato slices on top of the tomato ketchup. Spread ketchup on one side of the final slice. The rainbow sandwich is ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Rainbow Sandwich.











Sounds easy, right?! Make this rainbow sandwich at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!